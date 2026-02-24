Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2: When is the rematch & how to watch

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2: When is the rematch & how to watch. Picture: Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have confirmed their second fight, set to make boxing history. But when is it? Are there any tickets? & How old are they both? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Floyd Mayweather JR. and Manny Pacquiao are set to have a boxing rematch later on this year, with boxing fans shocked at seeing both boxing icons getting back in the ring.

The pair initially fought back in 2015, over a decade ago, in the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada.

Mayweather was the successor by unanimous decision, in a somewhat underwhelming climax to the much-hyped match.

Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao. Picture: Getty Images

That being said, it remains the richest fight in boxing history, being coined the ‘Fight of the Century’, generating an estimated £445 million (£329 million).

They have now both agreed to a rematch, much to fans' delight, and it is truly iconic because of how long both have been out of the sport.

Floyd hasn’t fought since 2017, after defeating Conor McGregor, announcing his retirement in August of the same year.

Manny announced his retirement in 2021, after losing against Yordenis Ugás; however has had two exhibition fights in 2024 and 2025.

Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquio. Picture: Getty Images

It is incredibly impressive for them to still be stepping in the ring, with Manny being 47 years old and Floyd, 48.

So when is it?

Here are all the details.

When is the Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao rematch happening?

Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao. Picture: Getty Images

The fight will take place in the new Las Vegas venue, the Sphere.It is set to take place on September 19th, being broadcast live on Netflix.

Manny intends this to be the only loss on Mayweather's fighting record.

He said: “Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history. The fans have waited long enough -- they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix. I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him.”

Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao. Picture: Getty Images

How to watch Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao fight?

The fight will be broadcast on Netflix, with subscribers to the site being able to watch free of charge.

As the fight isn’t until the end of the year, a fight time has not yet been announced.