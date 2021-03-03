Flo Milli "Back Pack" lyrics meaning revealed
3 March 2021, 12:17 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 17:50
What are the lyrics to Flo Milli's song 'Back Pack'? And what do they mean?
Flo Milli has released her highly-anticipated song "Back Pack" and has exceeded fans expectations with her creative visuals.
The 21-year-old rapstress, born Tamia Monique Carter, became trending on Twitter after releasing a glossy music video to her Dora The Explorer-inspired track.
The star has taken fans back with nostalgic visuals mimicking the children's Nickelodeon hit TV series.
But, what are the song lyrics to "Back Pack" and what do they mean?
"I'm the backpack loaded up with things and knickknacks too/ Anything that you might need I've got inside for you"
Flo Milli is referring to herself as the "backpack", who can provide anything one may need. The star is seemingly reflecting on her talent, personality and overall package of the value she brings.
"You know I'm petty don't try me lil' b**ch/I'm bougie and rich, tell her get off my cl*t/This ho think I'm playin'—do I look like a kid?"
The rapstress is giving bravado talk, letting people know she is not one to mess with. She also boasts about being classy and financially wealthy.
"I snowed out my wrist/I got some new drip/Plenty racks in my new Gucci backpack"
Flo Milli is making reference to getting her diamond watch completely iced out. She is rapping about having a new fashionable clothes.
The star also says she has a lot of money in her luxury designer backpack from Gucci.
Gucci is an Italian luxury brand of fashion and leather goods.
See the full lyrics to Flo Milli's "Back Pack" below.
-
What are the lyrics to Flo Milli's "Back Pack" song?
[Intro: Flo Milli & Sasha Toro]
Backpack, backpack
Backpack, backpack
I'm the backpack loaded up with things and knickknacks too
Anything that you might need I've got inside for you
Flo Milli shit
[Verse 1: Flo Milli]
Keep talkin' sh*t, it can get lit
You know I'm petty don't try me lil' b**ch
I'm bougie and rich, tell her get off my cl*t
This ho think I'm playin'—do I look like a kid?
P-pull out that chopper b**ch, let's make a hit
I'm peepin' her out, number one on my list
Red beam in the door, when I aim I don't miss
Don't open yo' lip
'Cause I just might reach in my
[Chorus: Flo Milli & Sasha Toro]
Backpack
I snowed out my wrist
I got some new drip
Plenty racks in my new Gucci backpack
Ain't no tellin' what's up in my backpack, backpack
Said he wanna tap that, tap that
Gave him my Snapchat, Snapchat
You b**ches mad, mad, too bad
I be like "aha, aha"
Post Chorus: Flo Milli & Sasha Toro]
Flo Milli sh*t
They mad 'cause I'm really rich
Backpack, backpack
Backpack, backpack
I'm the backpack loaded up with things and knickknacks too
Anything that you might need I've got insidе for you
[Verse 2: Flo Milli]
Lil' hoe, just bought a car off the lot, and it's two-door
Girl you can look, but you bet' not gеt too close
I like my ni**as when they drippin' too long
I stay with a Glock, you can't play me like uno
I ride for my b**ches like Boots
I fucked on her ni**a like oops (Oops)
That boy sticking to me like some glue
Caught a vibe and didn't know what to do (Ooh)
[Chorus: Flo Milli & Sasha Toro]
Backpack
I snowed out my wrist
I got some new drip
Plenty racks in my new Gucci backpack
Ain't no tellin' what's up in my backpack, backpack
Said he wanna tap that, tap that
Gave him my Snapchat, Snapchat
You b**ches mad, mad, too bad
I be like "aha, aha"
[Outro: Flo Milli & Sasha Toro]
Backpack, backpack
Fat cat, fat cat
Yeah!
-
What is the official video to Flo Milli "Back Pack"?