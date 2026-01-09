Why did Fetty Wap go to jail and how long was he there amid release?

Fetty Wap has been released from prison, but what did he do? And how long was Fetty Wap in jail? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Fetty Wap has been released from prison, serving 11 months less than expected of his prison sentence – but why was he in jail in the first place? And how long for?

The ‘Trap Queen’ rapper had a chokehold on the rap scene in his prime back in the 2010s, being one of the most notable voices that defined the era.

His discography, including hits like ‘679’ and ‘My Way,’ took off in the era of Music.ly and TikTok, propelling the New Jersey rapper to global fame.

However, his fame was cut short after an initial prison sentence back in 2017, at the peak of his hype, and then again in 2022, with his most recent time served.But what did he do?

Here are all the details.

Why was Fetty Wap in jail? & how long did he serve?

The ‘679’ rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was sentenced to six years in prison back in 2022, under drug trafficking charges.

Fetty pleaded guilty during his trial in August 2022, accused of being involved in the shipment of drugs from the West Coast to his hometown, New Jersey.

While he was sentenced to a minimum of 5 years, with an extra 5 years of post-release supervision, he was released on January 8th, 11 months earlier than expected.

He shared a story to his 8.5 million Instagram followers, letting his fans know he was finally back home, as well as a pic in what appeared to be with his barber.

The rapper also shared a statement following his release.

He wrote: “I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support—it truly means everything to me. Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”

Whilst the rapper had been releasing music during his time in jail, it is anticipated that new music is sure to be on the way.