Fast and Furious 9: Release date, cast, trailer, plot & more

Here's what we know about the upcoming film Fast and Furious 9, which will hit the big screen soon.

The highly anticipated ninth film from the Fast and Furious series is set to be released later this month.

Here's the release date, trailer and everything else you need to know about the film.

When will Fast and Furious 9 be released in the UK? Fast and Furious 9 will be in UK on cinemas on June 24th. The highly anticipated film was originally supposed to be released in April 2020, but was delayed. The cast of the original 'The Fast And The Furious' film in 2001. Picture: Getty Has the Fast and furious 9 trailer been released? There have been two trailers released for the ninth Fast and Furious film and both revealed exciting details for fans. Watch the two trailers below. Who is featured in the Fast and Furious 9 cast? Many of the franchise's main characters will be back for the ninth film, this includes, but is not limited to: Vin Diesel as Dom

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty

Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges as Tej

Tyrese Gibson as Roman As well as this, there are some exciting new additions, such as rapper Cardi B who will be joining the cast as character Leysa. Sharing her thoughts on her role Cardi said: "I love the fact that I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman. She’s just that b*tch… Leysa’s such a badass.” Cardi also took to Twitter to share her excitement for the upcoming film, saying: "I can’t wait to watch Fast and furious 9 .I haven’t seen my scenes yet!". I can’t wait to watch Fast and furious 9 .I haven’t seen my scenes yet! That’s the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in.I’m sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD ! Can I get a ALL THE TIME ? !!!! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 15, 2021 Famous Wrestler John Cena - will also apparently play a "badass" character in the ninth movie, appearing as Dom's previously-unknown brother Jakob. The wrestler will play character Jakob. Picture: Getty What is Fast and Furious 9 about? Speaking to Total Film on the film's plot, Vin Diesel says: “The theme that we’ve been playing with up until this point has been the family that you create with people from all walks of life, the family that is not blood,”. Vin Diesel will play character 'Dom'. Picture: Getty In regards to the ninth film he says: "What makes the story of Fast 9 so fascinating is how that altruistic concept could neglect the family defined by blood. That's where this story goes." He also lets fans known that this film should make viewers "understand" the first film.

It has been said that two more films will follow after Fast and Furious 9 to conclude the franchise.