Fast and Furious 9: Release date, cast, trailer, plot & more

16 June 2021, 17:22

Here's what we know about the upcoming film Fast and Furious 9, which will hit the big screen soon.

The highly anticipated ninth film from the Fast and Furious series is set to be released later this month.

8 Unexpected Members Of The Fast And Furious Family

Here's the release date, trailer and everything else you need to know about the film.

  1. When will Fast and Furious 9 be released in the UK?

    Fast and Furious 9 will be in UK on cinemas on June 24th.

    The highly anticipated film was originally supposed to be released in April 2020, but was delayed.

    The cast of the original 'The Fast And The Furious' film in 2001
    The cast of the original 'The Fast And The Furious' film in 2001. Picture: Getty

  2. Has the Fast and furious 9 trailer been released?

    There have been two trailers released for the ninth Fast and Furious film and both revealed exciting details for fans.

    Watch the two trailers below.

  3. Who is featured in the Fast and Furious 9 cast?

    Many of the franchise's main characters will be back for the ninth film, this includes, but is not limited to:

    • Vin Diesel as Dom
    • Michelle Rodriguez as Letty
    • Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges as Tej
    • Tyrese Gibson as Roman

    As well as this, there are some exciting new additions, such as rapper Cardi B who will be joining the cast as character Leysa.

    Sharing her thoughts on her role Cardi said: "I love the fact that I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman. She’s just that b*tch… Leysa’s such a badass.”

    Cardi also took to Twitter to share her excitement for the upcoming film, saying: "I can’t wait to watch Fast and furious 9 .I haven’t seen my scenes yet!".

    Famous Wrestler John Cena - will also apparently play a "badass" character in the ninth movie, appearing as Dom's previously-unknown brother Jakob.

    The wrestler will play character Jakub
    The wrestler will play character Jakob. Picture: Getty

  4. What is Fast and Furious 9 about?

    Speaking to Total Film on the film's plot, Vin Diesel says: “The theme that we’ve been playing with up until this point has been the family that you create with people from all walks of life, the family that is not blood,”.

    Vin Diesel will play character 'Dom'.
    Vin Diesel will play character 'Dom'. Picture: Getty

    In regards to the ninth film he says: "What makes the story of Fast 9 so fascinating is how that altruistic concept could neglect the family defined by blood. That's where this story goes."

    He also lets fans known that this film should make viewers "understand" the first film.

It has been said that two more films will follow after Fast and Furious 9 to conclude the franchise.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tyler the Creator has dropped hints about his upcoming album

Tyler, the Creator's new album 2021: release date, tracklist, features & more
Love Island 2021 contestant line-up rumours: Names, ages, Instagram & jobs revealed

Love Island 2021 contestant line-up rumours: Names, ages, Instagram & jobs revealed
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflecks children have met

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's families: Kids names, ages and parents revealed
Jada Pinkett Smith has shared an unseen Tupac poem in honour of his birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith shares sweet unseen Tupac poem on his 50th birthday

Trending

How old was Jaden Smith in Karate Kid?

How old was Jaden Smith in The Karate Kid?

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?

Kylie Jenner

Bernie Mac biopic: Release date, plot, cast & more

Bernie Mac biopic: Release date, plot, cast & more

Travis Scott 'confirms' Kylie Jenner relationship after calling her ‘wifey’

Travis Scott 'confirms' Kylie Jenner relationship after calling her ‘wifey’
Kylie Jenner dating history: from Tyga to Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner dating history: from Tyga to Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner