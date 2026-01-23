Fan tributes pour in for the late XXXTentacion’s birthday
23 January 2026, 13:25
XXXTentacion has some of the most devoted fans in the industry, despite the rapper having passed a long while now. But when is his birthday? & When did XXX die? Here are all the details.
Listen to this article
XXXTentacion is one of the most loved rappers of his generation, with his hits ‘Hope’, ‘SAD!’, and ‘Moonlight’ still getting played years after their release, but on what would have been his birthday, fans are sending the late singer more love than ever.
The ‘Hope’ rapper changed the alt-rap scene, introducing listeners to a sound they had never heard before; his impact is still seen in the rise of the genre, with newer artists like Esdeekid, fakemink, and Playboi Carti feeling reminiscent.
XXX would have turned 28 years old on January 23rd.
The artist left behind his son, Gekyume Onfroy, who was born just seven months after his passing, and is also celebrating his 7th birthday in January.
He passed away in June of 2018, after an altercation that took his life.
Fans are just as devastated now as they were at the time, his birthday bringing up their emotions.
The tributes for the late artist have been pouring in over social media.
Here are just a few:
“Sad! But smiling because he made impact with that short time. 🫡”
“Heart breaking to lose someone so talented.”
“Miss you bro happy heavenly birthday.”
“I feel so bad for him, HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN 😭💯 his music got me through alot and it’s unfortunate that he died .😭”
Happy Birthday to XXXTentacion— RileyTaugor 🏴 (@RileyTaugor) January 23, 2026
He would've turned 28 today🕊 pic.twitter.com/93Thbf9bZv
“Nothing short of a legend. Happy birthday Jah. 🖤”
“Still celebrated. Still remembered. Happy birthday 🕊️ LLJ.”
“Man, I would’ve loved to see how he evolved as an artist this shit sucks man.”