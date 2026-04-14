Fakemink calls Central Cee ‘role model’ at Coachella

Fakemink calls Central Cee ‘role model’ at Coachella. Picture: Getty Images

Central Cee made his Coachella debut performing his latest drop ‘All Roads Lead Home’ featuring ‘Wagwan’ and reigniting his beef with Digga D. But fans are also talking about Fakemink’s interaction with the UK rapper. But what was said? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fakemink and Central Cee had a wholesome moment following both of the rapper’s performances at Coachella, with fans now calling for a collaboration and concert.

Both artists made their debut at the iconic music festival, putting on shows that the fans were extremely pleased with.

But what’s got the fans doing more talking is the pair’s run-in backstage, with lots of their fans being fans of the other artist.

Fakemink and Central Cee at Coachella. Picture: Getty Images

In the viral video, Cench and Fakemink can be seen posing for a photo together, in what seems to be their first-ever interaction.

The underground rapper says: “You’re like a role model.”

Fakemink is only 21 years old, bursting onto the scene with his viral hits like ‘Easter Pink’ and ‘LV Sandals’.

Fakemink gave Central Cee his flowers at Coachella:



“You’re going crazy bro, you’re like a role model” pic.twitter.com/9V3vPkWeLr — UK Rap Daily (@UKRapDaily) April 13, 2026

While starting out as a Soundcloud rapper, his fame came really quickly; he now performs on some of the biggest stages.

But as one of the newest faces in the UK Rap scene, it is only right that he looks up to one of the biggest names in the world right now.

Fans are pleased that their favourite rappers linked up, and are now hoping for a collaboration.