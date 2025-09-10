Every Mariah The Scientist song in order of release
10 September 2025, 16:16
Mariah The Scientist has blown up over the last few years for her melodies and deep-cutting lyrics, her relationship with Young Thug often mixing her up in drama. But how long has she been making music? Here are all the details.
Mariah The Scientist burst onto the scene in 2019, after being discovered by Tory Lanez, and has since grown a loyal fanbase.
Her heartfelt lyrics, coupled with her recognisable R&B melodies, have helped propel her to fame, where she now currently has over 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Despite her drama-filled relationship with Young Thug, she still excels, remaining one of the most relevant voices in the new wave of R&B.
But just how many songs does she have in her discography?
And how many albums has she released?
Here are all the details.
-
Master (2019)
1. Note to Self
2. In My Nightmares
3. Note to You
4. Hotel (Interlude)
5. Reminders
6. Thanks 4 Nothing
7. Beetlejuice
8. 7am
9. Discolsure ft Mansa
10. Not a Love Song
-
Ry Ry (2021)
1. Impalas & Air Force 1s
2. Aura
3. Walked In ft Young Thug
4. RIP
5. 2 You
6. Brain
7. Maybe
8. Always n Forever ft Lil Baby
9. All For Me
10. Revenge
-
Buckles Laboratories Presents The Intermission (2022)
1. Church
2. Only Human
3. Spread Thin
4. Boys Don't Cry
-
Stone Cold ft Dess Dior (2022)
-
To Be Eaten Alive (2023)
1. Heaven is a Place on Earth
2. Good Times
3. From A Woman
4. 40 Days n 40 Nights ft Vory
5. Out of Luck
6. Bout Mine
7. 77 Degrees ft. 21 Savage
8. Different Pages
9. Lovesick
10. Ride ft. Young Thug
-
HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY (2025)
1. Sacrifice
2. United Nations + 1000 Ways to Die
3. Eternal Flame
4. Is It a Crime
5. Burning Blue
6. All I Want + In Pursuit
7. More
8. Rainy Days
9. Like You Never
10. No More Entertainers