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Eve Shares Untold Story Behind Working With Michael Jackson

Eve Shares Untold Story Behind Working With Michael Jackson. Picture: Global & Getty Images

Rap legend EVE took over Capital XTRA for its most recent Fully Reloaded weekend, sharing untold stories and her favourite nostalgic tracks. The star revealed the journey to getting on Michael Jackson’s ‘Butterflies Remix’.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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The iconic EVE joined us here on Capital XTRA, taking over our Bank Holiday Monday, as part of our Fully Reloaded Weekend, and gave us an exclusive look at the stories behind some of her most iconic collaborations, including her work with Michael Jackson.

The rapstress is one of the biggest names in female rap, leading the way for lots of other artists who came after.

EVE played back-to-back classics, including some of her favourite tracks as well as, of course, some of her biggest hits.

Eve on Capital XTRA. Picture: Global

As well as the music, the ‘Blow Your Mind’ artist shared some exciting stories of how some of her tracks came to be, and amongst the tales, her story of Michael Jackson stood out.

The 47-year-old told Capital XTRA about how her management cancelled her plans and asked her to remain in L.A. as the King of Pop had requested her to lay down a verse on his ‘Butterflies Remix’.

She said: “Sometimes I can’t believe that I actually did a record with him. It was such a crazy moment.”

Eve & Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty Images

The pair were meant to record the music video for the track, with Eve delaying her stay in the city; however, because of Michael’s public feud with Sony CEO Tommy Mottola, the plans fell through.

She said: “We were supposed to be in a drop-top driving through California and then it didn’t happen. I think it was right at the hype of his fight with Tommy Mottola and I think he wanted a million dollars for the video, and ain’t nobody had that money.”

She continued: “I’m sad about that because we never got to meet, actually, but I will always have the proof that we did this record, so, yeah, good times!”

You can listen back to Eve’s Fully Reloaded show on Capital XTRA through Global Player right here.