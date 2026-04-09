Inside Euphoria cast’s feuds: From Zendaya and Sam Levinson to Sydney Sweeney

Inside Euphoria cast’s feuds: From Zendaya and Sam Levinson to Sydney Sweeney. Picture: Getty Images

Euphoria season 3’s release date is coming in hot, with the premiere being the first time fans have seen the entire cast all back together. Ahead of her film The Drama, alongside Robert Pattinson, Zendaya was seen in an awkward encounter with Sydney Sweeney. But why? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zendaya appeared at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere, ahead of its upcoming release date, but awkward encounters with both Sydney Sweeney and director Sam Levinson have dominated the online chatter – so is there a feud?

The 29-year-old has got a busy year ahead with four huge movies releasing, including The Drama with Robert Pattinson and Dune: Part Three alongside Timothée Chalamet.

Euphoria’s final series has had a lot of discourse around it, following its delayed release, as well as rumours of the lead actress not getting along with members of the team.

Sam Levinson, Zendaya & Sydney Sweeney. Picture: Getty Images

Zendaya arrived late to the carpet in Los Angeles, following the rest of the cast getting photos together.

While the actress seemed ecstatic to be reunited with co-star Hunter Schaffer, some fans think that Sydney was ignored in the background.

In a viral video, the Challengers star seemed to snub the 28-year-old, fueling the rumours that the pair don’t get along.

Zendaya ignores Sydney Sweeney at the Euphoria s3 premiere pic.twitter.com/cd4xPjHH0J — POP SLOP (@PopSlop_) April 8, 2026

However, if you listen closely, it does seem that the lead actress does say “Hi Sydney”, although it is not clear.

There was also another awkward moment with director Sam Levinson, who has had controversy surrounding his creative choices as well as working conditions on set.

Sam could be seen asking to get a picture on the carpet with Zendaya, whilst she claims to be being ushered away.

The Emmy-winning actress was rumoured to have a feud with Sydney following an alleged incident where she flirted with the lead actress’s fiancé, Tom Holland, however this has never been confirmed.

this clip is so crazyhehsjshsh scotty said girl let’s keep walking pic.twitter.com/Q9EZWOAjjZ — ‏ؘ (@zendaysdoll) April 8, 2026

Some reports suggest their differences also stem from The Housemaid star’s political beliefs, but once again, neither has revealed if this is true.

Zendaya’s relationship with Euphoria’s director however, is thought to have become strained following his choice to prioritise the development of his series The Idol, starring Lilly-Rose Depp.

Sam delayed the season 3 release for almost four years because of his role on the other show, which reportedly frustrated the ex-Disney star.

Sam Levinson and The Idol stars. Picture: Getty Images

Zendaya also allegedly grew upset with the conditions on set.

She isn’t the only cast member who has cited differences with the show's creator, with ex-cast member, Barbie Ferrera, actually quitting the show because of alleged creative choices with her character, Kat.

However, although the videos do seem to indicate an underlying tension between the cast and team, the feud has not been acknowledged by any members.

Zendaya & Sam Levinson in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

That hasn’t stopped fans from circulating the viral moment.

One fan commented: “You know zendaya told her publicist to not let that man get a real picture with her.”

Another said: “What really happened between them??”

Euphoria Season Three is available to stream from April 12th.