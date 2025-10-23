How many seasons of Euphoria are there & when does season 3 come out?

Euphoria is back with Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer returning to screens sooner than you think. There are even new additions like Trisha Paytas, Rosalia, and Natasha Lyonne joining. So, when is it coming out, and is Zendaya coming back?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Euphoria is one of the biggest drama seasons of recent years, with a powerhouse performance by everybody’s favourite, Zendaya, as well as tackling some of the raw and uncomfortable issues of growing up.

The show has a killer soundtrack, originally featuring the likes of Labrinth and the voice of Zendaya, but also a visual masterpiece.

With a brand-new, exciting cast and a long wait, the anticipation for this next season is high.

Euphoria Cast. Picture: Getty Images

But how many seasons have there been? What happened in the show? And when is the newest season coming out?

Here is everything you need to know.

When does season 3 of Euphoria come out?

Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

The highly anticipated latest installment of Euphoria is coming out very soon!

The release date is set for Spring 2026.

Whilst the filming only began in February of this year, because of delays from Covid and the writers' strike, the release is closer than ever.

Make sure to check back right here for an official release date when announced.

How many seasons of Euphoria are there? Where is it set & what is the show about?

Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

Euphoria has been on our screens since 2019, gaining a core audience through COVID times, giving us all a fantastic series to binge.

The show centres around the main character, Rue, played by Zendaya, and her battle with substance abuse.

It weaves between the peaks and lows of high-school life and becoming an adult through its ensemble cast, tackling identity, sexuality, love, and so much more.

Set in California in the suburban city of East Highland, it feels recognisable even to international audiences.

Euphoria Cassie. Picture: Alamy

The show has only had two seasons – it taking a break after the last release in 2022.Season 1 introduced the audience to Rue Bennet and her struggles, as well as watching her relationship with Jules blossom.

The main plot followed the relationship between Nate Jacobs and Maddy Perez, as well as the identity struggles of Cassie Howard.

Season 2 dove deeper into the chaos, introducing a new character, Elliot, played by Dominic Fike, who attempts to help Zendaya’s character with her battle with addiction. A love triangle between Cassie, Nate, and Maddy creates an awkward and toxic dynamic. We also begin to see a cute romance between Lexi and Fezco begin to develop.

Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

Season 3 brings a lot of mysterious plotlines which have been kept well under wraps, but what we do know is that there is a time jump, so expect to see the characters like you’ve never seen before.

The cast is getting some exciting new members in the form of Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, and Marshawn Lynch.

Sadly, Barbie Ferrara who played Kat has left the show.

So, make sure to check back here for all your Euphoria updates, including when the show is released.