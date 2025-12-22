Who is EsDeeKid? Name, age, genre & Timothee Chalamet rumours

EsDeeKid. Picture: Instagram & YouTube via @esdeekid

EsDeeKid is a Scouse rapper who is known for his hits ‘Phantom’ and ‘LV Sandals’, and was famously confused with the ‘Marty Supreme’ star, Timothee Chalamet. But who is the rapper? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

EsDeeKid has been taking over the world as a Scouse rapper, having the unlikely connection to New York actor, Timothee Chalamet – but whilst we all know about his actor, what is EsDeeKid’s real name and age?

The rapper, born in Liverpool, is one of the most mysterious figures of the UK rap scene, with him famously keeping his face covered.

But what do we know about the masked rapper? And is he Timothee Chalamet?

Here are all the details.

EsDeeKid. Picture: Instagram via @esdeekid

How old is EsDeeKid?

EsDeeKid’s age has not yet been revealed.

Because of the explicit nature of his music, as well as a 16+ age limit at his concerts, it is safe to assume he is in his 20s.

What is EsDeeKid’s real name?

Esdeekid. Picture: Instagram via @esdeekid

The rapper has not yet revealed his real name.

With the recent global interest in his identity, the fans are searching harder than ever for clues, and his mystery is surely more protected than ever.

What genre of music is EsDeeKid?

EsDeeKid started releasing music back in 2024, his 2025 debut album ‘Phantom’ drawing attention globally.

The rapper has done a couple of concerts in the UK and Europe, building up a supportive fan base.

EsDeeKid. Picture: Esdeekid on Socials

He is part of a new wave of UK rap creating and pushing in the alt-rap genre, with influences from trap and jerk.Jerk is a New York style of rap featuring bass-heavy, fidgety rhythms.

EsDeeKid is considered to have a similar sound to Lancey Foux, fake mink and Yeat.

Is EsDeeKid Timothee Chalamet?

A fan theory appeared online earlier this year, drawing a comparison between EsDeeKid and Timothee Chalamet.

They thought they had very similar eyes, with that being the only facial feature the rapper ever shows.

Timothee. Picture: Getty Images

There were also a few more similarities, including a scarf that they had both worn.After weeks of speculation, the pair squashed the rumour by appearing alongside each other in the track ‘4 Raws Remix’.

The music video, set in London, featured both of the sought-after celebrities side-by-side, dispelling the idea that they were the same person.

It was a truly epic end to the rumours, with fans freaking out globally.