Enter Capital XTRA's Music Test for your chance to win £1000

14 July 2026, 10:25

Enter Capital XTRA's Music Test for your chance to win £1000
Enter Capital XTRA's Music Test for your chance to win £1000. Picture: Global

Have a say in what we play! Capital XTRA is giving you a chance to influence and rate our music playlist. On top of that, taking part enters you into a chance to win £1000, so here is how you do it.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Capital XTRA is giving you the chance to have your say on our music playlist, with our special listeners having a chance to win £1000.

In order to keep our music up to date, and the best hip-hop and RnB, we are asking our audience to rate some of the most popular songs you hear on the station.

From Aaliyah to Stormzy, there is such a broad range of music on Capital XTRA, and now is your chance to influence what our playlist is updated with.

>>> Listeners can fill out the Music Test survey right here. <<<

Your opinion counts! Help choose the music you hear on the radio, and you could win £1,000.

Every song you rate earns you another entry into the prize draw, so the more you listen, the more chances you have to win.

Turn up your speakers and start rating now!

Each group of songs you rate will give you another entry in the draw for £1000!

So start rating here!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

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