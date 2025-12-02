Is Eminem going on tour with 50 Cent in 2026?

Is Eminem going on tour with 50 Cent? Picture: Getty Images

Eminem has been rumoured to be embarking on a ‘Legacy Reloaded’ tour alongside 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre for a long time – but there seems to be truth to the rumours, so will there be an Eminem and 50 Cent 2025 or 2026 tour? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Eminem is a rapper who, unlike lots in the hip-hop genre, doesn’t have many enemies.

He is, however, good friends with 50 Cent, whom he performed alongside at Dr Dre’s 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance – but will he be going on tour with 50 Cent this year or in 2026?

Slim Shady is an icon of the industry, having one of the longest-standing careers amongst his peers, Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre and 50 Cent, all paving the way for hip-hop music.

Superbowl halftime show 2022. Picture: Getty Images

There have been rumours and images swirling around for the past year, depicting a joint tour between them all, titled ‘Legacy Reloaded’, hinting at the G.O.A.T.S going back on the road again.

This comes after the iconic and initial tour that 50 and Eminem did back in 2003 on the Anger Management tour in Japan and Europe.

The ‘Stan’ rapper, Eminem, has separately toured with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg way back in 2000.

Notably close friends, these two have popped out at lots of each other's concerts all through their career – but will it happen again anytime soon?

Eminem & 50 Cent. Picture: Getty Images

Is the ‘Legacy Reloaded’ tour with 50 Cent, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg happening?

50 Cent spoke about the talks he had with Eminem about a joint tour in an interview back in 2024.

He confirmed that there were plans for a joint tour, but the Detroit rapper declined because he didn’t want to miss his daughter, Hailie Jade, growing up.

50 Cent Speaks On How He Wanted To Go On Tour With Eminem, However Eminem Declined To Be There For His Daughter, Hailie’s Childhood #50Cent #Eminem𓃵 pic.twitter.com/o7xbFtXWtR — Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) September 23, 2024

50 admitted that he didn’t understand until he was at Hailie’s wedding that same year and realised how quickly the time had gone.

The rapper’s daughter has now even got her own child, a baby boy born in early 2025, and is 29 years old.

So fans are now more hopeful than ever, as the only thing that was stopping Em prior was his daughter, and now he appears to be more free to tour.

Eminem & Hailie. Picture: Instagram

However, whilst there have been mentions from the artists themselves about a collaborative tour, the images of the ‘Legacy Reloaded’ tour are AI-generated and not real.

The initial rumoured tour made big promises to fans that all of their favourite artists were linking up once again, but unfortunately, as of right now, a tour has not yet been confirmed.

That being said, with the artists popping out on their own tours, most recently 50 Cent’s 2025 ‘Legacy’ tour, a joint tour announcement could be looming.