Eminem celebrates 18 years of sobriety

21 April 2026, 17:35

Eminem celebrates 18 years of sobriety
Eminem celebrates 18 years of sobriety. Picture: Getty Images

Eminem, who has given us hit songs ‘Slim Shady’ and ‘Stan’ is celebrating the milestone of 18 years being sober. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Eminem is one of the most iconic names in the hip-hop industry, with his songs ‘Slim Shady’ and ‘Rap God’, but what many fans know about the rapper is that he has been sober for 18 years.

The 53-year-old is one of the pioneers of the music scene, influencing and collaborating with artists like 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Akon.

But amongst his many accolades, 18 years of sobriety is the one he is most recently celebrating almost two decades of sobriety.

Eminem
Eminem. Picture: Alamy

Sharing a post on April 20th, to his 44 million Instagram followers, Eminem shared himself proudly showing off his chip.

Celebrities, including Big Sean and Quest Love, shared their support for the musician in the comments.

He is a proud father to three daughters, Hailie, Stevie, and Alaina, and recently became a grandfather for the first time.

But his career and life were not always smooth sailing, with a life-threatening experience in 2007 leaving him hospitalised.

Eminem's post
Eminem's post. Picture: Instagram via @eminem & Getty

Battling with mental health issues throughout his life, Eminem has been open about having a dependency on various prescription medications.

Opening up in his 2025 biopic, Stans, the Grammy-winning artist shared the scary experience that left him in the hospital.

He said: “I got into this vicious cycle of, ‘I’m depressed so I need more p***s’. Then your tolerance gets so h**h that you end up overdosing."

Eminem
Eminem. Picture: Alamy

He continued: “I woke up in the hospital, and I didn’t know what happened. I woke up in the hospital with tubes in me and s**t, and I couldn’t get up. I wanted to move.”

Eminem has been sober ever since, and the fans are more supportive than ever!

One fan commented: “Congrats and thank you for being a power of example.”

Another said: “We’re all proud of you man! You’re an example and an inspiration to so many.”

Eminem
Eminem. Picture: Alamy

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