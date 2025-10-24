Eminem fans debate the ranking of his biggest songs

Eminem fans debate the ranking of his biggest songs. Picture: Alamy and album artwork

Eminem is one of the G.O.A.T.S., with his catalog being one of the most respected in the industry. Collaborating with other icons such as Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Elton John. But how many songs does Eminem have? And how do his own fans rank them? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eminem is one of the long-standing powerhouses of hip-hop, carving his own space in the industry and eventually being crowned one of the G.O.A.T.S, working with Dr. Dre, DMX, and many more.

With commercial success as well as cultural impact, Eminem will go down in history as one of the best to ever do it.

The first-ever rapper to win an Oscar, he also holds a Guinness World Record and 15 Grammys.

Eminem. Picture: Alamy

But what is his best song?

Here is what fans think.

What is Eminem’s best song?

Eminem. Picture: Alamy

Commercially speaking, the rapper has 14 songs with over 1 billion streams, the top 5 most listened to songs being: Without Me, Lose Yourself, Till I Collapse, The Real Slim Shady, and Mockingbird.

But fan opinions differ.

With a catalogue estimated to be over 1,800 songs, there is a lot of debate.

In a curated fan order:

5. 'Soldier' - Eminem (2002)

Slim Shady is known for being raw and emotional, but 'Soldier' is deabtably his deepest.

With an authentic and personal persona throughout this song, fans connect with their own shared experiences, the rapper having a unique ability to make people feel seen through their shared struggle.

This was released in the rapper's 'peak' era, and encapsulates it perfectly.

Fans said:

"God was flowing through that white boy's pen."

"For me, this is one of the most underrated Marshall songs: it deserves much more than what it received."

"It’s a classic and timeless rap record for life."

4. ''Till I Collapse' - Eminem (2002)

The hook perfectly laced by Nate Dogg, all three verses absolutely bodied by Eminem. The Greatest workout song of all time.



My personal favorite Eminem song ever, Till I Collapse https://t.co/HpJ7yK6U7H pic.twitter.com/c6PbsUXPX1 — 𝘚𝘏𝘈𝘞𝘕 ❌ (@ShawnIsShady) September 3, 2023

''Till I Collapse' by Eminem is one of the world's favourite motivational tracks; it often features in many fans' workout playlists.

This is the only song on the list that features a collaboration, it being with Nate Dogg, showing how powerful the rapper truly is as a solo artist.

Despite it not being released separately as a single, it is one of his most listened to tracks.

Fans said:

"This song is a masterpiece."

"The flow on that one is second to none."

"I'd have to say it's my all-time favorite."

"Without a doubt, Em’s best song."

3. 'Stan' - Eminem (2000)

Eminem song “Stan” is truly a masterpiece with great visuals, vocals, lyrics, acting, and more.



Plus, Dido in the track made everything more special as she added to the storytelling. pic.twitter.com/1D1ckHhCFh — Ayman ☭ (I follow back) (@GuyWhoConquers) August 24, 2025

This track highlights Eminem's storytelling to the highest degree, telling the story of an overly obsessed fan who pines after his character, Slim Shady.

It has a dark and moody theme to it; the beat is slow and steady, which is juxtaposed by the urgency of his lyrics and flow.

The song had such a cultural impact that the word 'stan' is now in the dictionary.

The music video added to the influence of the song as well, being nominated for Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs.

Fans said:

"Stan is absolutely genius and one of the greatest hip-hop tracks ever."

"Stan by Eminem is one of, if not THE MOST IMPACTFUL SONG EVER - One of the best written rap songs ever - Iconic music video - ‘Stan’ added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary - Birthed Stan-Twitter () - A whole documentary dedicated to it."

"Eminem will always be remembered for "STAN". The song is literally one of the greatest written songs in Hip Hop History. The video was on point as well."

"Gotta be Stan by Eminem… every verse leads up to the Last… the subtle beat and beautiful hook by Dido laces it all to be the perfect storytelling song. 10/10 song in every aspect."

2. 'The Way I Am' - Eminem (2000)

Angry Eminem is the best Eminem.



The Way I Am Aggression and flow has yet to be topped since it came out in 2000… iconic Video for an iconic song 🐐



Who got this as the best Em track? pic.twitter.com/d3M09Vql4k — 𝘚𝘏𝘈𝘞𝘕 ❌ (@ShawnIsShady) October 19, 2023

'The Way I Am' was released on Eminem's third ever album. He not only wrote and performed the track but also produced it.

It is a raw, emotional track filled with anger, credited for being one of his most powerful songs.

Fans argue it is this song that best summarises him as an artist and a person.

Whilst it isn't one of his best charting songs, it is a favourite of real Eminem fans.

Fans said:

"The way I am, if I had one song to try and describe Eminem to someone, it would be the way I am."



"Has to be. You get raw Eminem with great lyrics and flow, and everything. Like the song pretty much captures the whole mood of what made him so popular."



"Yep, this track is a whole beast on its own. The beat and the flow, and how he just melds both.

Idc what anybody says, THIS is his best song"



1. 'Lose Yourself' - Eminem (2002)

this is Eminem’s best song imo. timeless classic pic.twitter.com/MHVqBC4sPc — Randyn (@RanWithThePlan) January 16, 2025

This track was released as part of the 8 Mile soundtrack and was the song he won an Oscar for.

'Lose Yourself' not only gained commercial success, being his first-ever Billboard Hot 100 number 1 single, but also ranks in the Rolling Stones' 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, the highest-ranked rap song of the 3 included.

The song reflects both Eminem's character in the film as well as his own experiences of poverty, showing his vulnerability as a rapper.

Here's what fans had to say about the anthem:

"Lose Yourself would be a safe choice imo"

"This put Em on the map in so many ways."

"The only rap song I know the lyrics from start to finish."