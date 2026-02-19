Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, is facing a DUI charge after an alleged car crash with son.

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, and mother to his daughter Haile Jade, has been involved in a road incident with children in the car. But what happened? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kim Scott, Eminem’s ex-wife and mother of his three daughters, including HaIile Jade, could be facing DUI charges after a car accident.

On February 15th, the 51-year-old reportedly had a car crash whilst her son and his friends were in the car.

TMZ reports that Kim allegedly crashed into a parked car and then crashed into her garage when pulling up to her home.

The mother was supposedly intoxicated at the time, also failing to stop.

Kim was married to Eminem for roughly 17 years, getting married in 1999, divorcing in 2001, and then briefly re-marrying in 2006.

The ex-couple is said to have a healthy co-parenting and amicable relationship, despite their previous split.

While it isn’t clear if she will face charges just yet, her spokesperson has said that she is a good woman.

Michael Smith, Kim’s lawyer, said that he is not aware of any warrants out for her arrest, and she has not currently been approached or detained.

If she is charged, the lawyer has said she would turn herself in.

Eminem is yet to comment.