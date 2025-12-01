Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers: How old is she & how many kids does she have?

1 December 2025, 13:31

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers: How old is she & how many kids does she have?
Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers: How old is she & how many kids does she have? Picture: Getty Images and Twitter

Eminem’s famous daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, whom the rapper loved unashamedly through his ‘Slim Shady’ era, has a son of her own now. But how old is she? And does Eminem have any more children? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hailie Jade Mathers is Eminem’s daughter, who is mentioned in a lot of the rapper's music, including ‘Hailie’s Song’ and ‘Temporary’, has shared videos of her first child watching Eminem perform on Thanksgiving.

The rapper's daughter popped out to show her support at the Thanksgiving game this November to watch his performance at the Detroit Lions Game, leaving fans to wonder just how long ago Hailie was born.

The famous daughter, whom the star had always been adamant about being a supportive and loving father to, now has a family of her own.

Hailie & Eminem
Hailie & Eminem. Picture: Getty Images and Twitter

The iconic tour that was supposedly meant to feature Slim Shady, 50 Cent, and Dr. Dre supposedly never happened because of the birth of Hailie, with 50 claiming the ‘Stan’ rapper had wanted to be there for her.

But now, over two decades on from the rapper’s peak, how old is his daughter Hailie? And does he have any other children?

Here are all the details.

How old is Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers?

Hailie Jade, who is now an influencer and mother of 1, has been mentioned throughout Eminem’s career.

The rapper's daughter was born on Christmas Day, December 25th, 1995.

Hailie is now 29 years old and has one son. Elliot Marshall McClintock was born in March 2025.

Eminem & Hailie
Eminem & Hailie. Picture: Instagram

How many kids does Eminem have?

Eminem is a family man and isn’t afraid to tell everyone about it.

He has always loved his children loudly, always mentioning his pride in being a father.

Eminem's children: Hailie, Aliana, Stevie
Eminem's children: Hailie, Aliana, Stevie. Picture: Instgaram via @hailiajade, @alainamariescott and @stevielainee

The ‘Shake That’ rapper is a proud girl dad to three children.

Hailie Jade, 29, Alaina Marie, 32, and Stevie Laine, 23.The star's only biological daughter is Hailie, whom he had with his ex-wife Kim Scott.

Eminem adopted his other two children, Alaina was Kim’s niece, and Stevie was the ex-wife’s other child from another relationship.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs married?

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs married?

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson share engagement pictures

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson share engagement pictures

Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year 2025: Tracks, How to Vote & More

Capital XTRA's Homegrown Track of the Year 2025: Tracks, How to Vote & More

Why did Burna Boy cancel his US tour?

Why did Burna Boy cancel his US tour?

Trending

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reportedly engaged to long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reportedly engaged to long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson

Ashanti shares surprise message for Aitch in I’m A Celeb

Ashanti shares surprise message for Aitch in I’m A Celeb

I'm A Celeb final 2025:- When is the show’s end date?

I'm A Celeb final 2025: When is the show’s end date?

Dave & Kano Chapter 16: Lyrics explained as they drop music video

Dave & Kano Chapter 16: Lyrics explained as they drop music video

Who are 50 Cent's kids?

50 Cent’s kids: How many does 50 cent have, what are their names and ages?

Features

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working