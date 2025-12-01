Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers: How old is she & how many kids does she have?

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers: How old is she & how many kids does she have? Picture: Getty Images and Twitter

Eminem’s famous daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, whom the rapper loved unashamedly through his ‘Slim Shady’ era, has a son of her own now. But how old is she? And does Eminem have any more children? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Hailie Jade Mathers is Eminem’s daughter, who is mentioned in a lot of the rapper's music, including ‘Hailie’s Song’ and ‘Temporary’, has shared videos of her first child watching Eminem perform on Thanksgiving.

The rapper's daughter popped out to show her support at the Thanksgiving game this November to watch his performance at the Detroit Lions Game, leaving fans to wonder just how long ago Hailie was born.

The famous daughter, whom the star had always been adamant about being a supportive and loving father to, now has a family of her own.

Hailie & Eminem. Picture: Getty Images and Twitter

The iconic tour that was supposedly meant to feature Slim Shady, 50 Cent, and Dr. Dre supposedly never happened because of the birth of Hailie, with 50 claiming the ‘Stan’ rapper had wanted to be there for her.

But now, over two decades on from the rapper’s peak, how old is his daughter Hailie? And does he have any other children?

Here are all the details.

Hailie & her son Elliot watching his Grandpa Eminem performing Live 🥹 pic.twitter.com/pg4od7EjFd — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) November 27, 2025

How old is Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers?

Hailie Jade, who is now an influencer and mother of 1, has been mentioned throughout Eminem’s career.

The rapper's daughter was born on Christmas Day, December 25th, 1995.

Hailie is now 29 years old and has one son. Elliot Marshall McClintock was born in March 2025.

Eminem & Hailie. Picture: Instagram

How many kids does Eminem have?

Eminem is a family man and isn’t afraid to tell everyone about it.

He has always loved his children loudly, always mentioning his pride in being a father.

Eminem's children: Hailie, Aliana, Stevie. Picture: Instgaram via @hailiajade, @alainamariescott and @stevielainee

The ‘Shake That’ rapper is a proud girl dad to three children.

Hailie Jade, 29, Alaina Marie, 32, and Stevie Laine, 23.The star's only biological daughter is Hailie, whom he had with his ex-wife Kim Scott.

Eminem adopted his other two children, Alaina was Kim’s niece, and Stevie was the ex-wife’s other child from another relationship.