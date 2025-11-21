Ella Mai tour: UK dates, tickets & setlist
21 November 2025, 16:19
Ella Mai, who recently had her first child with boyfriend Jayson Tatum, is back and better than ever! Returning with her ‘Did You Miss Me?’ world tour, where exactly is she going? And how do you get tickets? Here are all the details.
Listen to this article
Ella Mai, who is famous for her iconic tracks ‘Boo’d Up’ and ‘Trip’, is finally returning with her highly anticipated tour ‘Did You Miss Me?’, but how do you get tickets?
The RnB star is a much-loved part of the British music scene, breaking America early on in her career.
Since having her baby with partner, Jayson Tatum, in August 2024, she has been on mummy duty, but she is finally back!
She hasn’t done a tour since 2023, so this next one is sure to be meaningful, especially because she is intentionally following in her own footsteps from her initial tour in 2017, taking over all the same venues.
She said in her caption: “I wanted to end 2025 exactly like 2017, where it all began. The first venues I ever played on my own. considering it’s been a minute since i’ve been on stage, i wanted to take it back to the beginning. I am so grateful, and I cannot wait to see and sing for you all again.”
The ‘Did You Miss Me?’ tour is taking place in small, intimate venues giving the artist an opportunity to reconnect with her fans.
So, how do you make sure you get tickets?
Here are all the details.
What are the Ella Mai, ‘Did you Miss Me?’ 2025 tour dates?
Ella Mai is taking over the UK, Europe and the US on her short but sweet tour coming up very soon.
UK & Europe Dates
London, UK | Courtyard Theatre| December 7th
Amsetrdam, Netherlands | Bitterzoet | December 9th
Paris, France | Les Étoiles | December 11th
US Dates
Atlanta, GA | The Loft | December 14th
New York, NY | Mercury Lounge | December 15th
Los Angeles, CA | The Roxy | December 17th
How to get tickets to Ella Mai ‘Did You Miss Me’ 2025 tour?
This, like its name, is not a tour that you are going to want to miss out on
.Tickets went on sale on November 19th.
They are sold out!
However, fans should check back here for additional dates that are added.
What songs are on Ella Mai’s ‘Did You Miss Me?’ tour 2025 setlist?
Ella Mai has released an album, an EP and other singles following her debut album ‘Ella Mai’.
Most recently, she dropped her newest single, ‘Tell Her’, which is sure to be performed on the upcoming tour representing her new era.
As this tour is a nod to her career beginnings, she is sure to perform her biggest hits, and perhaps even an exact replica of her original setlist.
Here is a speculative setlist.
Trying
Not Another Love Song
Pieces
Break My Heart
10,000 Hours
Shot Clock
Leave You Alone
Boo'd Up
A Mess
Didn't Say
Sink or Swim
Power of a Woman
Naked
Trip
2 O’Clock
How
This Is
DFMU