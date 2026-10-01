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Ella Mai shares one of the ‘hardest choices’ involving her son in her music

Ella Mai shares one of the ‘hardest choices’ involving her son in her music. Picture: Getty Images

Capital XTRA got an exclusive chat with Ella Mai ahead of her headline London gig. The singer has spoken about her want to keep her personal life out of the limelight, but she recently let fans hear her baby son’s voice in an intimate addition to her album. Here is what she had to say about it.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Ella Mai spoke to Capital XTRA exclusively before her headline stop in London for her ‘Do You Still Love Me?’ tour, and shared a rare insight into her private life and her use of her son’s voice on her track ‘Chasing Circles’.

The R&B singer made her return to music after a 4-year hiatus, releasing her sophomore album ‘Heart on My Sleeve’.

The ‘Boo’d Up’ hitmaker returned at long last with her most recent project, ‘Do You Still Love Me?’, which is arguably her most personal and emotional piece of work yet.

Ella Mai. Picture: Getty Images

During that 4-year break, Ella gave birth to her first child, whom she shares with her long-term partner, Jayson Tatum.

While the singer was papped during her pregnancy and holding her newborn shortly after the child’s birth, it wasn’t until late last year that she opened up about motherhood herself.

In a very intimate detail in her most recent album, she let fans hear the baby boy’s laugh on her song ‘Chasing Circles’.

When we asked her about that decision, she shared her hesitation about adding the laugh and why she made the choice to add it.

Ella Mai. Picture: Getty Images

Ella said: “It was definitely one of the hardest choices since I am so private, but ‘Chasing Circles’ for me is about my journey postpartum, and I think a lot of mums can probably relate to it.”

She added: “It made the most sense to have him be a part of it. And it’s something that he can look back on when he’s older and be like ‘I was a part of that’.”

The singer has finished her UK leg of the tour and is now heading to the US.

Ella Mai. Picture: Getty Images

While fans can only hope that Ella will continue to share milestones of her family life, they are happy with this little snippet.

One fan commented: “I’m so glad this was brought up cause I had no idea what the relevance of the baby laughing had to the song.”

Another said: “She’s so amazing; her heart is blessed with so much love.”