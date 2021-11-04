Who is Elizabeth 'Liz' Cambage? How does Drake know her?

Drake shared a photo hugging Liz, leading many fans to discover her for the first time. Here's what we know about Cambage.

Drake fans have gone wild after the singer shared an image of him and Elizabeth 'Liz' Cambage on his Instagram.

The 'Girls Want Girls' rapper sparked rumours that she could be his new flame, but other fans thought Drake was just showing his appreciation for the WNBA star – as he is heavily into basketball.

Drake shares photo with Elizabeth Cambage on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

Other fans also confused her for Drake's rumoured half-sister Raemiah Julianna.

But, who is Elizabeth Cambage?

How does Drake know Elizabeth Cambage? On Thursday (Nov 4) Drake shared a photo of himself and Elizabeth Cambage on Instagram. In the photo, the rapper is seen embracing and hugging the WNBA star. Drake's caption read: "ace of the franchise my mini me 😂". While some fans thought Liz may be his new girlfriend, it is safe to say the pair are just friends. Before posting the photo with Liz, the rapper a post on his Instagram story, writing: “@wnba I need a Toronto team.’ Drake calls for a WNBA expansion team in Toronto. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi The Toronto Raptors’ ambassador has put it out there that he wants to have a women’s basketball team in Canada. The photo with Liz was in reference to this, as well as their their friendship. In 2018, Drake had referenced Liz in his verse on Travis Scott’s 2018 track, Sick Mode. Who is Elizabeth Cambage? Elizabeth Cambage is an Australian professional basketball player for the Las Vegas Aces of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). She is also known as 'Liz' to her friends and loved ones. The WNBA star was born on August 18 1991, currently making her 30 years-old. Cambage currently holds the WNBA single-game scoring record with her 53-point delivery against the New York Liberty on 17 July 2018. Elizabeth Cambage #8 of the Las Vegas Aces plays at the 2021 WNBA playoffs semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury. Picture: Getty The basketball star played for the Australia national team, the Opals, between 2009 and 2021. She won a gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, silver in the 2018 World Cup, and bronze in the 2012 Olympics. What is Elizabeth Cambage's height? Elizabeth Cambage is 203 centimetres (6 ft 8 in) tall. The star was reportedly teased about her height in school. At the age of ten, she was 6 ft tall. However, she started to find confidence in her height and it benefitted her in the basketball sport. What is Elizabeth Cambage's Instagram? Elizabeth Cambage has over a whopping 833k followers on Instagram. The WNBA star's account handle is @ecambage. She often shares photos of her on the basketball court, while in action. Liz also posts lingerie model photos on her page. Check out her Instagram below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕰𝖑𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖙𝖍 𝕷𝖎𝖟 𝕮𝖆𝖒𝖇𝖆𝖌𝖊 (@ecambage)

Drake has most recently been romantically linked to Johanna Leia, after the pair were spotted on an intimate date at an empty Dodger Stadium.