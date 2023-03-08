Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya makes runway debut after legally changing name and gender

Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya makes runway debut after legally changing name and gender. Picture: Getty Images

The former NBA player has taken to social media in support of his daughter making her runway debut.

Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya has made her catwalk debut, and has taken to social media to applaud her for this achievement.

The former NBA player and his partner, actor Gabrielle Union, cheered on from the sidelines at Paris Fashion Week.

15-year-old Zaya hit the runway just weeks after legally finalising her transition, with her father sharing multiple pictures gushing with pride.

Dwyane Wade praised by fans for supporting trans daughter Zaya, 13, in Pride post

Dwayne Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union. Picture: Getty

Zaya made her debut on the catwalk at just 15-years-old. Picture: Getty

Zaya, who came out as transgender aged 12, walked for fashion brand Miu Miu last week, and her parents were said to have 'cried' seeing her walk down the runway.

Wade reposted a story from Vogue Magazine with the caption: "I'm not crying, you are", referencing his happiness for the catwalk debut.

The former NBA player shares Wade with Siohvaughn Funches, but has sole custody of his two children with her.

Cardi B defends Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya, 12, during powerful Instagram Live

Dwayne posted a behind the scenes glimpse on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

A string of famous faces commented underneath her proud parents Instagram post, including EGOT winner Viola Davis.

She commented: "Perfect!!! Beautiful", and model Gigi Hadid left multiple heart-eyed emojis.

Dwyane Wade has been married to actress Gabrielle Union since 2014, and have a child together, born in 2018.