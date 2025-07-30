Inside Drake’s ‘You Broke My Heart’ lyrics & who it’s about

On Air Now
30 July 2025, 17:33 | Updated: 30 July 2025, 17:36
Drake’s track ‘You Broke My Heart’ from his album ‘For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition’, is an emotional track that is making its rounds on the ‘Some Special Shows 4 EU’ tour – but who is he singing about? And what are the lyrics?
Drake has been taking the UK & Europe by storm on his 2025 ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’ and EU tour, playing a setlist that has been keeping fans satisfied – but there is one track on the setlist that fans wanna know more about, ‘You Broke My Heart’, so who is he talking about?
The raw track features the Canadian rapper throwing shots at one of his exes, him clearly in his feels about it.
‘You Broke My Heart’ is on the deluxe version of ‘For All the Dogs’, ‘For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition’, which contains six extra tracks and was released in 2023.
Drizzy is vulnerable in the track, and he is still performing it despite it being released over 2 years ago.
It is clear in this track Drake is rapping about his ex-girlfriend; however, as we all know, the rapper has been linked to a lot of women, so who specifically?
Fans theorise that it could be about one of two women.
Hayley Karrina was rumoured to be dating Drake around 2021, when she appeared on his alternate album cover for ‘Certified Lover Boy’.
She is believed to be referenced in two other Drake tracks, ‘Bahamas Promises’ and his unreleased but leaked track ‘Neatly’.In the first track, which is on the same ‘For All the Dogs’ album, he mentions the name Hayley.
Not only that, she is also from the Bahamas, so it seems natural that a track on the same album could be about his ‘ex’ Hayley also.
However, some fans believe it is about his ex Baby M, @babymirnz on Instagram.The ‘Nokia’ rapper name drops her in another track on the ‘For All the Dogs’ album.
On his track, ‘All the Parties’, he says: “Free Baby M out the shackles and chains.”He also uses her voice from a voicemail in his track ‘Calling For You’.
They clearly had a messy breakup from his reference in the ‘On the Radar Freestyle’, where he admits: “I tell Baby M what she did to the kid, here eyeliner like emo”, so it would make sense for ‘You Broke my Heart’ to be about Baby M.
Yeah, yeahOh, baby, don't go, don't go
Look, lookMy notepad caught many bodies
Screenshots solved plenty problems
Voice notes bagged plenty hotties
Can't just talk to me like anybody
Can't just talk to me like anybody
Man, you b*****s know that I'm a somebody
And lil' baby bad, she got a Jung bodyYeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Bunch of feelings I just couldn't shake
Disrespect that I just shouldn't take
You just couldn't see the good in Drake
Four months' not a long time
But you f****d somebody, you just couldn't wait
You broke my heart, you broke my heart, yeah (it hurts)YeahI put careers on shelves like Amazon distribution center help
Really hate to call lil' broski for the dirty work
I'd rather do it by myself, grrah, grrah, grrah
My tour route'll leave a lazy n***a dizzy
Got more tracks than when a hair salon is busy
Flow for days like that River Mississippi
Freaky n***a like I sing with Pretty RickyHuh? Yeah, yeah
Got the adlibs from Smiggy
Nails done, but my trigger finger itchy
Clutchin' on a blicky, s**t is gettin' tricky
People love to diss me out here
Every single thing, man, I'm all ears like I took the fam to Disney
Guess that's one way to tell me that you miss me
Yeah (don't go, don't go)You broke my heart
I had my doubts about you from the start
Pushed to the edge like Vert
On Instagram, diggin' up dirt
You wanted smoke with me first
Well, this one gon'-Yeah, this one gon' hurt
Down bad boys, sad boys, I been representin' since birth
Yeah, I would die bad 'bout you, but I'm 'bout to have you down worse
I swear you're dead to me, does Mercerdes make a hearse?Matter of fact, everybody in this b***h scream out, "F**k my ex"
Yeah, f**k my ex
F**k my ex (f**k my ex)
F**k my ex (f**k my ex)
F**k my ex (middle fingers up)
F**k my ex ('bout turn this bitch up)
F**k my ex
F**k my ex (I should drop a name)
F**k my ex (drop a couple names)
F**k my ex (since you want some fame)F**k my ex (yeah, p***y n****s that you turnin' up with)
F**k my ex (in a whip, clownin' on me, yeah)
F**k my ex (f**k my ex)
F**k my ex (yeah, f**k my ex)
F**k my ex (f**k my ex)
F**k my ex (whoa, whoa, whoa)
F**k my ex (I can't let it go)
F**k my ex (payback a b***h)It's f**k my ex (if you ain't did this shit)
F**k my ex (you would've popped off, you would've said s**t)
F**k my ex (you would've posted s**t, I know you’re a*s too well)
F**k my ex (f**k my ex)Lyin'
Lyin' to my face
Thought you would've shown a little grace
How can I expect someone who never had they own place
To know they damn place?
Treatin' me like I'm dumb or somethin'
Like you're runnin' somethin'
Like they dropped you on your head when you was one or somethin'
F**k my ex, ayy, ayy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
F**k my ex, yeah, right, right, right
Drake - You Broke My Heart