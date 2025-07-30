Inside Drake’s ‘You Broke My Heart’ lyrics & who it’s about

Drake’s track ‘You Broke My Heart’ from his album ‘For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition’, is an emotional track that is making its rounds on the ‘Some Special Shows 4 EU’ tour – but who is he singing about? And what are the lyrics?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake has been taking the UK & Europe by storm on his 2025 ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’ and EU tour, playing a setlist that has been keeping fans satisfied – but there is one track on the setlist that fans wanna know more about, ‘You Broke My Heart’, so who is he talking about?

The raw track features the Canadian rapper throwing shots at one of his exes, him clearly in his feels about it.

‘You Broke My Heart’ is on the deluxe version of ‘For All the Dogs’, ‘For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition’, which contains six extra tracks and was released in 2023.

Drizzy is vulnerable in the track, and he is still performing it despite it being released over 2 years ago.

Who is ‘You Broke My Heart’, by Drake, about?

Drake at Wireless 2025. Picture: Getty Images

It is clear in this track Drake is rapping about his ex-girlfriend; however, as we all know, the rapper has been linked to a lot of women, so who specifically?

Fans theorise that it could be about one of two women.

Hayley Karrina was rumoured to be dating Drake around 2021, when she appeared on his alternate album cover for ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

She is believed to be referenced in two other Drake tracks, ‘Bahamas Promises’ and his unreleased but leaked track ‘Neatly’.In the first track, which is on the same ‘For All the Dogs’ album, he mentions the name Hayley.

Hayley Karrina. Picture: Instagram via @hayleykarrina

Not only that, she is also from the Bahamas, so it seems natural that a track on the same album could be about his ‘ex’ Hayley also.

However, some fans believe it is about his ex Baby M, @babymirnz on Instagram.The ‘Nokia’ rapper name drops her in another track on the ‘For All the Dogs’ album.

On his track, ‘All the Parties’, he says: “Free Baby M out the shackles and chains.”He also uses her voice from a voicemail in his track ‘Calling For You’.

They clearly had a messy breakup from his reference in the ‘On the Radar Freestyle’, where he admits: “I tell Baby M what she did to the kid, here eyeliner like emo”, so it would make sense for ‘You Broke my Heart’ to be about Baby M.

Baby M. Picture: Instagram via @babymirnz

Full lyrics to Drake’s ‘You Broke My Heart’

Yeah, yeahOh, baby, don't go, don't go

Look, lookMy notepad caught many bodies

Screenshots solved plenty problems

Voice notes bagged plenty hotties

Can't just talk to me like anybody

Can't just talk to me like anybody

Man, you b*****s know that I'm a somebody

And lil' baby bad, she got a Jung bodyYeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Bunch of feelings I just couldn't shake

Disrespect that I just shouldn't take

You just couldn't see the good in Drake

Four months' not a long time

But you f****d somebody, you just couldn't wait

You broke my heart, you broke my heart, yeah (it hurts)YeahI put careers on shelves like Amazon distribution center help

Really hate to call lil' broski for the dirty work

I'd rather do it by myself, grrah, grrah, grrah

My tour route'll leave a lazy n***a dizzy

Got more tracks than when a hair salon is busy

Flow for days like that River Mississippi

Freaky n***a like I sing with Pretty RickyHuh? Yeah, yeah

Got the adlibs from Smiggy

Nails done, but my trigger finger itchy

Clutchin' on a blicky, s**t is gettin' tricky

People love to diss me out here

Every single thing, man, I'm all ears like I took the fam to Disney

Guess that's one way to tell me that you miss me

Yeah (don't go, don't go)You broke my heart

I had my doubts about you from the start

Pushed to the edge like Vert

On Instagram, diggin' up dirt

You wanted smoke with me first

Well, this one gon'-Yeah, this one gon' hurt

Down bad boys, sad boys, I been representin' since birth

Yeah, I would die bad 'bout you, but I'm 'bout to have you down worse

I swear you're dead to me, does Mercerdes make a hearse?Matter of fact, everybody in this b***h scream out, "F**k my ex"

Yeah, f**k my ex

F**k my ex (f**k my ex)

F**k my ex (f**k my ex)

F**k my ex (middle fingers up)

F**k my ex ('bout turn this bitch up)

F**k my ex

F**k my ex (I should drop a name)

F**k my ex (drop a couple names)

F**k my ex (since you want some fame)F**k my ex (yeah, p***y n****s that you turnin' up with)

F**k my ex (in a whip, clownin' on me, yeah)

F**k my ex (f**k my ex)

F**k my ex (yeah, f**k my ex)

F**k my ex (f**k my ex)

F**k my ex (whoa, whoa, whoa)

F**k my ex (I can't let it go)

F**k my ex (payback a b***h)It's f**k my ex (if you ain't did this shit)

F**k my ex (you would've popped off, you would've said s**t)

F**k my ex (you would've posted s**t, I know you’re a*s too well)

F**k my ex (f**k my ex)Lyin'

Lyin' to my face

Thought you would've shown a little grace

How can I expect someone who never had they own place

To know they damn place?

Treatin' me like I'm dumb or somethin'

Like you're runnin' somethin'

Like they dropped you on your head when you was one or somethin'

F**k my ex, ayy, ayy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

F**k my ex, yeah, right, right, right