Is Drake going on a world tour in 2026?

Is Drake going on a world tour in 2026? Picture: Getty Images

Drake, creator of songs like ‘One Dance’ and ‘Rich Baby Daddy,’ is due to release his new album ‘Iceman,’ with the release date still unconfirmed. But he has now been tipped to be announcing a ‘Freeze The World’ 2026 world tour. But is Drake going on tour? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake has been teasing his new album ‘Iceman’ for a painfully long time, with the release date still unconfirmed, but there are now whispers of a potential 2026 world tour called ‘Freeze The World’ – but is it true?

The Canadian rapper is an expert in creating hype, with anticipation sky-high for his first solo album following his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The promo for ‘Iceman’ has included three streaming broadcasts, and most recently, icing out two courtside chairs at the Toronto Raptors game on April 13th.

Drake at Wirelss 2025. Picture: Getty Images

But now, an alleged insider has caused a stir online by suggesting that Drake is set to announce a world tour, prior to the release of the incoming album.

Insider Hub on X wrote: “FREEZE THE WORLD 🏒🥅⛸️.”

The poster, whose account currently has almost 30k followers, is known for insider information on Drizzy; however, these claims have been met with great speculation.

Drake has custom ‘ICEMAN’ frozen courtside seats at the Raptors game tonight 🥶 pic.twitter.com/VHfHRJQUwC — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) April 12, 2026

Whilst the account didn’t provide any evidence of truth behind his claim, Reddit threads and fans have been reading into the clue.

Insider Hub also added: “Just focus on emojis, and you’ll see what we meant soon🏒.”

Fans have taken the courtside seats as a sign that there will be a rollout of different locations, in order to reveal the different spots he will be touring.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

While just a fan theory at this stage, fans can’t help themselves as the anticipation for ‘Iceman’ continues to build.

Drake himself has not commented on the discourse, but it wouldn’t be unusual for him to announce a tour prior to the album’s release.

One fan commented: “Can u specify what 'soon' means in ur dictionary?”

Another said: “We’ve been saying soon since last summer, btw.”