Drake at Wireless Festival 2025: Line up, dates, tickets & more.

By Anna Suffolk

Drake is taking over Wireless Festival in 2025, headlining all three nights of the festival in Finsbury Park. Here's all the details including date, line-up and tickets.

Drake has been announced as headliner for all three nights of 2025's Wireless Festival in London.

The rapper will make history as the world’s first artist to headline a festival for three nights with three different setlists, for the shows 20th anniversary.

Also announced is the first wave of acts for the line-up, so here's all the details and how to get tickets for Drake at Wireless Festival 2025.

When is Wireless Festival 2025?

Drake's three-night Wireless Festival headline performance will take place on Friday 11th July to Sunday 13th July in Finsbury Park, London.

Who is on the line up for Drake at Wireless Festival 2025?

The three days will all feature headliner Drake performing three different setlists, with plenty of special guests set to join him.

FRIDAY 11 JULY

DRAKE

SUMMER WALKER

PARTYNEXTDOOR

SATURDAY 12 JULY

DRAKE

THE MANDEM TBA

SUNDAY 13 JULY

DRAKE

BURNA BOY

VYBZ KARTEL

Many more names are set to be announced in the coming months.

How to get Wireless Festival 2025 Tickets:

The exclusive Three customer pre-sale begins 12PM, Monday 17 February.

Fans can sign up to the Wireless pre-sale which begins at 12PM, Tuesday 18 February.

General tickets go on sale 12PM, Wednesday 19 February, with payment plan options available via www.wirelessfestival.co.uk/tickets.