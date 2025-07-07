Drake Wireless 2025 full line-up: ‘The Mandem’, Burna Boy & more set & stage times

Drake Wireless 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Drake is taking over Finsbury Park for a three-day one-of-a-kind performance at Wireless 2025 with Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, and Boy Better Know, kwn, and Leon Thomas, but who else has just been announced in the full line-up and what are the stage times on the days?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake is taking over Wireless Festival 2025, from the 11th-13th of July, with the likes of Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, and Boy Better Know!

It is set to be a weekend to remember for Drake fans, as it’s the first time in the festival’s history that one artist has headlined all three days and he’s set to be joined by a star-studded line-up.

The Canadian G.O.A.T. is set to put on a one-of-a-kind performance, with fans hoping he is performing some new tracks off of his newest project ‘Iceman’, as well as covering the many eras he has evolved through.

Drake x Wireless. Picture: Getty Images and Press

Whilst alleged leaked line-ups have been circulating social media, with fans growing restless from the wait, the official full line-up has dropped – here are all the details on who will be taking to the stage and the times they’ll be on.

Who is performing alongside Drake at Wireless 2025? Full Wireless 2025 line-up

PVRTYNEXTDOOR. Picture: Getty Images

Friday 11th July

Drake | Main Stage

Summer Walker | Main Stage

PARTYNEXTDOOR | Main Stage

Leon Thomas | Main Stage

kwn | Main Stage

Odeal | Main Stage

DJ AG | Main Stage

Roy Woods | Old Spice Stage

Sailorr | Old Spice Stage

TBA | Old Spice Stage

Nippa | Old Spice Stage

Kamila Rose | Old Spice Stage

Saturday 12th July

BBK. Picture: Getty Images

Drake | Main Stage

Boy Better Know | Main Stage

TBA | Main Stage

Bigxthaplug | Main Stage

Lancey Foux | Main Stage

Nemzzz | Main Stage

DJ AG | Main Stage

Fimiguerro | Old Spice Stage

Sahbabi | Old Spice Stage

Len | Old Spice Stage

Chy Cartier | Old Spice Stage

YT | Old Spice Stage

Kenny Allstar | Old Spice Stage

Sunday 13th July

Popcaan. Picture: Getty Images

Drake | Main Stage

Burna Boy | Main Stage

Vybz Kartel | Main Stage

Popcaan | Main Stage

Spice | Main Stage

Masicka | Main Stage

DJ AG | Main Stage

Uncle Waffles | Old Spice Stage

Darkoo | Old Spice Stage

ODUMODUBLVCK | Old Spice Stage

Skeete | Old Spice Stage

Izzy Bossy | Old Spice Stage

What are the Wireless 2025 stage times with Drake?

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

Drake is set to take to the stage three times, perhaps even more, over the Wireless weekend!

With him definitely closing out all three days as the headliner, what time will he take to the stage?

Taking into account the timings of last year’s Wireless, we can get a good picture of what to expect from the 2025 show.

There is normally a 20-45 minute wait between Main Stage acts, with the curfew for Friday & Saturday being 22:30pm, but earlier on the Sunday at 21:30pm.

Wireless Festival 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Here are the predicted stage times:

Friday 11th July

18:25pm - 19:05pm | Main Stage | Summer Walker

19:35pm - 20:35pm | Main Stage | PARTYNEXTDOOR

21:00pm - 22:15pm | Main Stage | Drake

Saturday 12th July

19:00pm - 20:15pm | Main Stage | Boy Better Know

21:00pm-22:15pm | Main Stage | Drake

Sunday 13th July

14:35pm - 15:30pm | Main Stage | Vybz Kartel

16:00pm - 17:00pm | Main Stage | Burna Boy

17:45pm - 19:00pm | Main Stage | Drake

Doors open for the event 13:30pm on Friday, and 11:00am on Saturday and Sunday.Last entry on Friday and Saturday is 20:00pm and 19:00pm on Sunday.

This is speculative at the moment, but we will be updated when set times are confirmed.

We can’t wait for Drake’s takeover, and the weekend is set to be the time of fans' lives.