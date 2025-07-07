Drake Wireless 2025 full line-up: ‘The Mandem’, Burna Boy & more set & stage times
7 July 2025, 18:10
Drake is taking over Finsbury Park for a three-day one-of-a-kind performance at Wireless 2025 with Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, and Boy Better Know, kwn, and Leon Thomas, but who else has just been announced in the full line-up and what are the stage times on the days?
Drake is taking over Wireless Festival 2025, from the 11th-13th of July, with the likes of Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, and Boy Better Know!
It is set to be a weekend to remember for Drake fans, as it’s the first time in the festival’s history that one artist has headlined all three days and he’s set to be joined by a star-studded line-up.
The Canadian G.O.A.T. is set to put on a one-of-a-kind performance, with fans hoping he is performing some new tracks off of his newest project ‘Iceman’, as well as covering the many eras he has evolved through.
Whilst alleged leaked line-ups have been circulating social media, with fans growing restless from the wait, the official full line-up has dropped – here are all the details on who will be taking to the stage and the times they’ll be on.
Who is performing alongside Drake at Wireless 2025? Full Wireless 2025 line-up
Friday 11th July
Drake | Main Stage
Summer Walker | Main Stage
PARTYNEXTDOOR | Main Stage
Leon Thomas | Main Stage
kwn | Main Stage
Odeal | Main Stage
DJ AG | Main Stage
Roy Woods | Old Spice Stage
Sailorr | Old Spice Stage
TBA | Old Spice Stage
Nippa | Old Spice Stage
Kamila Rose | Old Spice Stage
Saturday 12th July
Drake | Main Stage
Boy Better Know | Main Stage
TBA | Main Stage
Bigxthaplug | Main Stage
Lancey Foux | Main Stage
Nemzzz | Main Stage
DJ AG | Main Stage
Fimiguerro | Old Spice Stage
Sahbabi | Old Spice Stage
Len | Old Spice Stage
Chy Cartier | Old Spice Stage
YT | Old Spice Stage
Kenny Allstar | Old Spice Stage
Sunday 13th July
Drake | Main Stage
Burna Boy | Main Stage
Vybz Kartel | Main Stage
Popcaan | Main Stage
Spice | Main Stage
Masicka | Main Stage
DJ AG | Main Stage
Uncle Waffles | Old Spice Stage
Darkoo | Old Spice Stage
ODUMODUBLVCK | Old Spice Stage
Skeete | Old Spice Stage
Izzy Bossy | Old Spice Stage
What are the Wireless 2025 stage times with Drake?
Drake is set to take to the stage three times, perhaps even more, over the Wireless weekend!
With him definitely closing out all three days as the headliner, what time will he take to the stage?
Taking into account the timings of last year’s Wireless, we can get a good picture of what to expect from the 2025 show.
There is normally a 20-45 minute wait between Main Stage acts, with the curfew for Friday & Saturday being 22:30pm, but earlier on the Sunday at 21:30pm.
Here are the predicted stage times:
Friday 11th July
18:25pm - 19:05pm | Main Stage | Summer Walker
19:35pm - 20:35pm | Main Stage | PARTYNEXTDOOR
21:00pm - 22:15pm | Main Stage | Drake
Saturday 12th July
19:00pm - 20:15pm | Main Stage | Boy Better Know
21:00pm-22:15pm | Main Stage | Drake
Sunday 13th July
14:35pm - 15:30pm | Main Stage | Vybz Kartel
16:00pm - 17:00pm | Main Stage | Burna Boy
17:45pm - 19:00pm | Main Stage | Drake
Doors open for the event 13:30pm on Friday, and 11:00am on Saturday and Sunday.Last entry on Friday and Saturday is 20:00pm and 19:00pm on Sunday.
This is speculative at the moment, but we will be updated when set times are confirmed.
We can’t wait for Drake’s takeover, and the weekend is set to be the time of fans' lives.