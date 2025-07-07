Drake’s new song ‘What Did I Miss?’ Full lyrics and meaning explained

Drake’s new song ‘What Did I Miss?’ Full lyrics and meaning explained. Picture: Getty Images and YouTube

Drake is back with an exciting new drop from his upcoming album, ‘Iceman’. What are the lyrics to Drake’s latest track, ‘What Did I Miss?’, and what is the meaning behind them? Here’s everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake is finally back, with his latest release ‘What Did I Miss?’, the first single he has dropped from his upcoming project ‘Iceman’, that fans are hoping he will perform for the first time at his upcoming takeover at Wireless festival 2025.

With him coming fully out the other side with his legendary beef with rapper Kendrick Lamar, this is the Canadian rapper's first solo drop since his ‘100 Gigs’ unofficial release back in 2024.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

This track sets the tone for what fans can expect from his new era, and rightly so the anticipation is building.

Released in a surprise drop on the 4th July, via a live stream titled ‘Iceman Episode 1’, so with lots more to come, here are the lyrics so you can get practising ahead of his UK shows.

Drake’s ‘What Did I Miss’ lyrics & meaning explained

What Did I Miss? Picture: YouTube

Some fans have been speculating the meaning behind the track could be about the 2024 beef with Kendrick, and the impact it has had on his relationships with people he once was close with.The lyrics are below:[Chorus]

I don't give a f**k if you love me, I don't give a f**k if you like me

Askin' me, "How did it feel?" Can't say it didn't surprise me

Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me

How can some people I love hang around p*****s who try me? Let's go

What did I miss?

What did I miss?

What did I miss?

What did I miss?

Let's go, let's go

[Verse 1]

I'm whippin' around on like six hundred acres, let's go, let's go, let's go

You n****s just better not ask for no favors, let's go, let's go, let's go

It's love for my brothers and death to a traitor, let's go

She might decide to say no to me now, but say yеs to me later, let's go

Hеr a*s is all natty like Florida Gator, let's go

You switched on the guys and supported a hater, let's go

What's the get-back for n****s? It's TBD

I look at this s**t like a BTC

Could be down this week, then I'm up next week

[Chorus]

I don't give a f**k if you love me, I don't give a f**k if you like me

Askin' me "How did it feel?" Can't say it didn't surprise me

Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me

How can some people I love hang around p*****s who try me? Let's go

What did I miss?

What did I miss?

What did I miss?

What did I miss?

Let's go [Bridge]

Ayy, let's go, let's go

Ayy, ayy, let's go, let's go

Ayy, ayy, let's go

Ayy, let's go, ayy, let's go

[Verse 2]

Yeah, n****s get punched in the face on some TLC s**t, on the dead guys

Some TLC s**t 'cause, my n***a, you gon' need a chilly ice pack for your left eye

I'm back in your city tonight, walkin' around with my head high

I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d**k riding gang since "Headlines"

It feels like nobody's there until you start givin' out two-tones

And nobody cares until they in front of your tombstone

Y'all been on that type of timing for too long

Iceman, Tiffany blue stones

I done made plenty s**t right out of two wrongs, s**t, let's go

[Bridge]

Let's go

Let's go, let's go

Ayy, yeah

Let's go, let's go

Yeah, yeah, let's go

Yeah, let's go, let's go

[Verse 3]

What did I miss?

When I was looking at y'all and cooking with y'all

And giving out verses and bookings to y'all?

Making sure wires were hit, man, what did I miss?

When you was all in my crib lookin' at h**s

Word for word at all of the shows

You always felt like this, man, what did I miss?