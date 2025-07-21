Drake UK & EU Tour setlist: Every song performed at ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’
21 July 2025, 15:22
Drake opened his 2025 UK tour on the 20th July, and is set to take over Birmingham and Manchester, with PARTYNEXTDOOR. From ‘What Did I Miss?’ to ‘Nokia’, after taking Wireless Festival 2025 by storm, what setlist is he performing on this ‘special’ tour?
Listen to this article
Drake is back and he’s better, touring Europe on his ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’ tour 2025, hitting Birmingham and Manchester in July and August, on select dates – so what is the setlist?
The Canadian rapper made history earlier this month, taking over Wireless Festival 2025, headlining all three days alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR, Vybz Kartel and Burna Boy.
- Drake new album ‘Iceman’: Name, release date, features and all the clues
- Drake’s ‘Air Drake’ plane: Inside his private jet
- How much money did Drake make from Wireless 2025?
Drizzy is set to drop his latest project, ‘Iceman,’ later this year, after dropping his newest track, ‘What Did I Miss?’ to great reception.
With the ‘Nokia’ rapper taking to the stage 7 times over the next fortnight, there is potential for him to mix the setlist up and bring out special guests.
The fans are more excited than ever after seeing the fire he presented at Wireless, so which tracks out of his many eras will he play – Here’s all the details.
Drake UK Tour 2025 – Some Special Shows 4 UK
Sunday 20th July | Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena
Monday 21st July | Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena
Wednesday 23rd July | Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena
Friday 25th July | Manchester, UK | Co-op Live
Saturday 26th July| Manchester, UK | Co-op Live
Monday 28th July | Manchester, UK | Co-op Live
Monday 4th August | Manchester, UK | Co-op Live
What is Drake’s setlist for his ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’ tour 2025?
Gimme a Hug
Marvin’s Room
Teenage Fever
Passionfruit
Jungle
What Did I Miss?
Headlines
Know Yourself
Nonstop
Sicko Mode
No Face
Circadian Rhythm
Laugh Now Cry Later
God’s Plan
In My Feelings
Nice for What
Controlla
Find Your Love
Hold On, We’re Going Home
One Dance
Blue Green Red
Who Told You
CN Tower
Something About You
Spider-man Superman
Die Trying
Somebody Loves Me
OMW
Girls Want Girls
Fancy
Love Me
Hours in Silence
Rich Baby Daddy
You Broke My Heart
Knife Talk
Rich Flex
IDGAF
Hotline Bling
Nokia
Yebba’s Heartbreak
So, if you are heading to one of the shows, just know we are very jealous, but in order to get best prepared, start learning those lyrics!
Expect the unexpected as special guests and setlist mix-ups are bound to happen, but we’ve got you covered so check back here for any further changes or updates.