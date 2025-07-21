Drake UK & EU Tour setlist: Every song performed at ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’

Drake UK & EU Tour setlist: Every song performed at ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’. Picture: Alamy and Press

Drake opened his 2025 UK tour on the 20th July, and is set to take over Birmingham and Manchester, with PARTYNEXTDOOR. From ‘What Did I Miss?’ to ‘Nokia’, after taking Wireless Festival 2025 by storm, what setlist is he performing on this ‘special’ tour?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake is back and he’s better, touring Europe on his ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’ tour 2025, hitting Birmingham and Manchester in July and August, on select dates – so what is the setlist?

The Canadian rapper made history earlier this month, taking over Wireless Festival 2025, headlining all three days alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR, Vybz Kartel and Burna Boy.

Drake and Dave at Wirelss 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Drizzy is set to drop his latest project, ‘Iceman,’ later this year, after dropping his newest track, ‘What Did I Miss?’ to great reception.

With the ‘Nokia’ rapper taking to the stage 7 times over the next fortnight, there is potential for him to mix the setlist up and bring out special guests.

The fans are more excited than ever after seeing the fire he presented at Wireless, so which tracks out of his many eras will he play – Here’s all the details.

Drake UK Tour 2025 – Some Special Shows 4 UK

Some Special Shows 4 UK. Picture: Press Release

Sunday 20th July | Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena

Monday 21st July | Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena

Wednesday 23rd July | Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena

Friday 25th July | Manchester, UK | Co-op Live

Saturday 26th July| Manchester, UK | Co-op Live

Monday 28th July | Manchester, UK | Co-op Live

Monday 4th August | Manchester, UK | Co-op Live

What is Drake’s setlist for his ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’ tour 2025?

Drake at Wireless 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Gimme a Hug

Marvin’s Room

Teenage Fever

Passionfruit

Jungle

What Did I Miss?

Headlines

Know Yourself

Nonstop

Sicko Mode

No Face

Circadian Rhythm

Laugh Now Cry Later

God’s Plan

In My Feelings

Nice for What

Controlla

Find Your Love

Hold On, We’re Going Home

One Dance

Blue Green Red

Who Told You

CN Tower

Something About You

Spider-man Superman

Die Trying

Somebody Loves Me

OMW

Girls Want Girls

Fancy

Love Me

Hours in Silence

Rich Baby Daddy

You Broke My Heart

Knife Talk

Rich Flex

IDGAF

Hotline Bling

Nokia

Yebba’s Heartbreak

So, if you are heading to one of the shows, just know we are very jealous, but in order to get best prepared, start learning those lyrics!

Expect the unexpected as special guests and setlist mix-ups are bound to happen, but we’ve got you covered so check back here for any further changes or updates.