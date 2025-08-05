What time does the Drake concert start and finish?

What time does the Drake concert start and finish?

Drake is currently taking Europe over with his ‘Some Special Shows 4 EU’ tour, hitting cities like Amsterdam, Manchester, Zurich, and Paris. But when does PARTYNEXTDOOR come on stage, and when does the concert end? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake is touring the UK and Europe this Summer with PARTYNEXTDOOR, and he started his Iceman era with his three-day Wireless takeover, as well as capturing fans' attention on the Co-op Live stage in Manchester.

He is almost finished with his UK portion, continuing to the rest of Europe performing his new track ‘What Did I Miss?’, and his unreleased track ‘Blue Green Red’, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime show.

But how long does the concert last, and when does the gig finish?

Here are all the details to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

When does Drake come on stage at his concert?

Drake performs over 25 songs across the evening, with of course, PARTYNEXTDOOR following, and a DJ warming the crowd up prior.

With slightly varying times, these are the timings for his concert:

9:20pm-9:40pm | Drake comes on stage

10:25pm | PARTYNEXTDOOR

10:40pm | Drake returns to the stage

10:50pm | PARTYNEXTDOOR leaves stage

11:00pm-11:30pm | Concert ends

Despite venues like Co-op Live having a curfew of 11 pm, he will play for however long he feels…he’s the G.O.A.T!

So, to avoid disappointment, get there early to enjoy the sounds of the opening DJ, and feel the vibe; however, most fans arrive around 7pm to get a good spot.