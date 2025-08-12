How many songs does Drake have & what are the most streamed tracks?

How many songs does Drake have & what are the most streamed tracks? Picture: Getty Images and Spotify

Drake is the most-streamed artist on Spotify, period! The rapper is the true G.O.A.T of this generation, with tracks like 'One Dance', 'Controlla', and 'Non Stop' still getting plays in the club to this day. But how much music has he really made, and which are his most-streamed tracks? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake appears to trail tour

Drake has had a stellar career stretching over 15 years, from his first-ever releases, 'Room for Improvement', to one of his latest releases, 'Which One?', he has proven his talent.

Embarking on 10 world tours, he has shown the global impact of his music.

Most recently, he is building up the anticipation surrounding his upcoming album 'Iceman', expected to drop late in 2025.

So, what better time to reflect on the star's previous successes!

How many songs has Drake released?

Drake has been releasing music since 2006!

Currently on Spotify there are just over 210 tracks available by Drizzy.

However, this doesn't include all of the alternative versions to his tracks, as well as unreleased or removed songs like 'Blue Green and Red'.

He has also, of course, featured on some iconic tracks and made them his own. Some estimations, that include these tracks, place his entire discography as upwards of 400!

So, whilst the semantics of the data doesn't give a definite number, fans can rest assured that this rapper has somewhere around 500 tracks if including all versions and features he has done in his career.

But which tracks are his most-streamed of all time?

What are the most-streamed Drake tracks, ever?

According to Spotify, these are the top 10 most listened to Drake tracks of all time!

One Dance – 3.73 billion streams

– 3.73 billion streams God’s Plan – 2.83 billion

– 2.83 billion Passionfruit – 1.93 billion

– 1.93 billion Work (Rihanna ft. Drake) – 1.56 billion

(Rihanna ft. Drake) – 1.56 billion Hotline Bling – 1.49 billion

– 1.49 billion In My Feelings – 1.47 billion

– 1.47 billion MIA (Bad Bunny ft. Drake) – 1.45 billion

(Bad Bunny ft. Drake) – 1.45 billion Nice For What – 1.40 billion

– 1.40 billion Life Is Good (Future ft. Drake) – 1.35 billion

(Future ft. Drake) – 1.35 billion Going Bad (Meek Mill ft. Drake) – 1.30 billion

How many albums has Drake released?

Drizzy has not only released singles and features, but is also praised for his album releases.

He has released 8 studio albums:

Thank Me Later (2010)

(2010) Take Care (2011)

(2011) Nothing Was the Same (2013)

(2013) Views (2016)

(2016) Scorpion (2018)

(2018) Certified Lover Boy (2021)

(2021) Honestly, Nevermind (2022)

(2022) For All the Dogs (2023)

However, he also has 7 mixtapes, including 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late', and 'So Far Gone', 3 compilation albums, and 4 EPs.

The boy has most definitely been busy!

And he's not stopping there, with talks of project 'Iceman' being on the horizon, there is no rest for the fans!