Drake changes song lyrics after Kendrick Lamar makes brutal swipe during Super Bowl halftime show

13 February 2025, 14:53

Drake changes song lyrics after Kendrick Lamar makes brutal swipe during Super Bowl halftime show
Drake changes song lyrics after Kendrick Lamar makes brutal swipe during Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

Drake has switched the lyrics to one of his songs on the 'Anita Max Win' tour, with fans convinced this is a swipe at Kendrick Lamar's diss at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Drake has made a sudden change to his lyrics following Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show in a supposed response to the 'Not Like Us' rapper.

The Toronto-born rapper is currently in Australia performing as part of his Anita Max Win tour, and made a switch to the 2021 song 'Knife Talk' in an apparent response to Kendrick's Super Bowl performance.

Lamar performed a string of his hits, including the infamous Drake diss track Not Like Us, which included multiple digs at Drake.

Drake hasn't toured since 2018.
Drake switched out some *telling* song lyrics. . Picture: Getty Images

During his performance of 2021 song 'Knife Talk', which originally features 21 Savage and Project Paty, Drizzy switched around some lyrics possibly hinting at a response to the Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl drama.

In the original recording of the song, the second verse ends with: “Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n***a dies.”

However, during his Melbourne show, Drake changed the lyrics to: “Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died.”

Fans were quick to react to Drake's surprise switch in the lyrics to his 2021 track.

"Did he not see game over," one fan wrote, referencing Lamar's plea to end the beef during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Meanwhile, Drake and frequent collaborator PARTYNEXTDOOR are set to release their joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, this Friday.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR New Album 2025: Release Date, Tracklist & Features

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR New Album 2025: Release Date, Tracklist & Features

Drake 'shades' Serena Williams following Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show performance

Drake 'shades' Serena Williams following Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show performance
A$AP Rocky Net Worth: How did the rapper make his fortune?

A$AP Rocky Net Worth: How did the rapper make his fortune?

Love Island Winner Josh Oyinsan confirms relationship with R&B Star Jaz Karis after split from Mimii Ngulube

Love Island winner Josh Oyinsan confirms relationship with R&B Star Jaz Karis after split from Mimii Ngulube

Trending

Serena Williams breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl performance

Serena Williams breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl performance

Rema 'HEIS The World' at the O2 Arena London: Date, Tickets & More

Rema 'HEIS The World' at The O2 London: Date, Tickets & More

When did Drake date Serena Williams & how long were they dating?

When did Drake date Serena Williams & how long were they dating?

Serena Williams' husband breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar diss track to ex Drake

Serena Williams' husband breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar diss track to ex Drake

Kendrick Lamar & SZA 'Grand National' UK & Europe Tour ticket prices & presale codes

Kendrick Lamar & SZA 'Grand National' UK & Europe Tour ticket prices & presale codes

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working