Drake changes song lyrics after Kendrick Lamar makes brutal swipe during Super Bowl halftime show

Drake changes song lyrics after Kendrick Lamar makes brutal swipe during Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

Drake has switched the lyrics to one of his songs on the 'Anita Max Win' tour, with fans convinced this is a swipe at Kendrick Lamar's diss at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake has made a sudden change to his lyrics following Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show in a supposed response to the 'Not Like Us' rapper.

The Toronto-born rapper is currently in Australia performing as part of his Anita Max Win tour, and made a switch to the 2021 song 'Knife Talk' in an apparent response to Kendrick's Super Bowl performance.

Lamar performed a string of his hits, including the infamous Drake diss track Not Like Us, which included multiple digs at Drake.

Drake switched out some *telling* song lyrics. . Picture: Getty Images

During his performance of 2021 song 'Knife Talk', which originally features 21 Savage and Project Paty, Drizzy switched around some lyrics possibly hinting at a response to the Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl drama.

In the original recording of the song, the second verse ends with: “Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n***a dies.”

However, during his Melbourne show, Drake changed the lyrics to: “Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died.”

Drake switched up the lyrics to “Knife Talk” during his concert last night in Melbourne. 👀



“Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died” pic.twitter.com/msXuWlO2qG — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 10, 2025

Fans were quick to react to Drake's surprise switch in the lyrics to his 2021 track.

"Did he not see game over," one fan wrote, referencing Lamar's plea to end the beef during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Meanwhile, Drake and frequent collaborator PARTYNEXTDOOR are set to release their joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, this Friday.