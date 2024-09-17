When did Drake date Serena Williams and was there a Rihanna Love Triangle?

When did Drake actually date tennis star Serena Williams and was there any crossover with Rihanna? Here's their relationship timeline revealed.

Drake has confirmed the timeline as to when he dated tennis player Serena Williams, and how it has played into the love triangle with R&B superstar Rihanna.

Following the release of Drake's 100gbs project, which saw previously unseen songs and footage shared online for the first time, fans discovered a video where he opened up about his relationship with Serena.

So what did Drake say about his relationship with Serena Williams and was he dating Rihanna at the same time? Here's everything you need to know.

What year did Drake date Serena Williams?

In a video released in the 100 gigs drop, Drake is seen in the studio with his mother Sandra Graham, as he plays her the 2016 hit 'Too Good' featuring Rihanna.

He tells her about the lyrics, saying: “When I make songs about women, I also make songs for them. If I’m gonna talk about them, I’ll at least do them the justice of making a song that they’d like."

He then mentioned the tennis star by name, "I know Serena very well and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but she’ll also not hate me for it because it’s light-hearted.”

However, Drake and Serena's history dates back beyond 2016, and the pair were rumoured to be dating from around 2010 to 2016 at various points.

Back in 2011, Drake tweeted Serena, writing "@SerenaWilliams I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat……. during our match this weekend."

As of 2024, Serena is married to Alexis Ohanian with two daughters.

Was there a Drake love triangle with Serena Williams and Rihanna?

Drake and Rihanna first met in 2005 when he was an extra in her Pon de Replay music video, and things turned romantic after the pair were papped kissing in 2009.

They appeared to be on and off for most of 2010, however worked together on What's My Name? in 2010, and got back together for Take Care in 2011.

This has left fans speculating if there is any overlap between Drake's flings with Serena Williams and Rihanna, however there is no confirmation that he dated both at the same time.