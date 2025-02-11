When did Drake date Serena Williams & how long were they dating?

When did Drake date Serena Williams & how long were they dating?

By Anna Suffolk

When did Drake and Serena Williams date and how long were they together for? Here's their relationship timeline explained.

All eyes have been on Drake and Serena Williams for the past couple of days following her surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show.

Drake and the professional tennis player have history together as the duo were rumoured to be dating in the early 2010s.

So, when did Drake date Serena Williams and how long were they together? Here's their full relationship timeline revealed.

Drake has had lots of famous girlfriends. Picture: Getty

When did Drake date Serena Williams?

Drake was rumoured to be dating professional tennis player Serena Williams from 2011 to 2015.

The dates have never been confirmed as the relationship was rumoured to be extremely low-key.

They also dated on-and-off between these dates, however Drizzy was once pictured cheering on Serena during a tennis game.

Drake attend the tennis match between Serena Williams versus Jie Zheng of China on Day 4 of the Rogers Cup presented by National Bank at the Rexall Centre on August 11, 2011 in Toronto. Picture: Getty

SZA, Kendrick Lamar perform at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Picture: Getty

What happened between Drake and Serena Williams?

Drake and Serena were always a very low-key couple, with an insider spilling all in 2024.

“Serena briefly dated Drake around 2011 and even though it didn’t end that well, they have remained friends since,” an insider told Page Six.

Back in 2011, Drake tweeted Serena, writing "@SerenaWilliams I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat……. during our match this weekend."

Serena Williams performed at Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Alamy

Fast forward to 2025, Serena Williams appeared to send shots to Drake after making a cameo in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance.

She did the 'Crip Walk' dance, with a user on X pointed out that "Kendrick getting the entire Super Bowl screaming 'a minor' with Serena Williams dancing has to feel like a shot gun blast to Drake's chest."

Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us on the Super Bowl stage, stopping just before the infamous 'Certified Lover boy, certified pedophile' line.

