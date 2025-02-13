Drake 'shades' Serena Williams following Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show performance

13 February 2025, 12:13

Drake 'shades' Serena Williams following Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show performance. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Drake has appeared to have 'shaded' ex Serena Williams following her performance during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime slot.

Rapper Drake has seemingly shaded his ex Serena Williams after going on a social media posting spree following his opp Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The 'Not Like Us' rapper had Serena Williams dance the 'Crip Walk' in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo, which shocked fans after the tennis player used to date Drake.

Now, Drake has hit back at the Super Bowl halftime show performance in his first reaction since Sunday's performance.

Drake is an executive producer of Euphoria.
Drake has posted on his second Instagram account responding to the Serena Williams cameo. . Picture: Getty

Taking to his finsta account, Drake issued a shady reaction to his ex-girlfriend Serenas Williams by sharing a picture of himself with Williams’ longtime agent Jill Smoller.

The photo was taken at Wimbledon in 2015 where the Toronto rapper was presented and cheered on his former fling.

Serena is yet to respond to Drizzy's post, but fans have had mixed responses to his finsta post.

Serena Williams performed at Super Bowl halftime show.
Serena Williams performed at Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Alamy

"Bro seems SO unbothered by that halftime performance fr fr" one fan commented underneath the Instagram post, where he boasts almost 500,000 followers.

Another wrote: "Tryna strike a chord?" referencing K. Dot's hip-hop track 'Not Like Us' which Serena was a part of during the Super Bowl.

Drake is currently on tour across Australia as part of his Anita Max Win dates, which coincidentally started just days before Kendrick took to the stage during the Super Bowl halftime show.

