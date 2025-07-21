Drake’s ‘Air Drake’ plane: Inside his private jet

Drake’s ‘Air Drake’ plane: Inside his private jet. Picture: Alamy

Drake’s exclusive private jet has just landed in the UK ahead of his 2025 Europe tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR, putting his net worth on full display - But how much is the iconic ‘Air Drake’ plane worth? And what does it look like inside? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake has landed in the UK ahead of his takeover weekend at Wireless 2025, flying in on his iconic Air Drake plane, which has now become an extension of his brand.

The huge Boeing jet was acquired by the rapper technically for free back in 2019 after he struck a deal with Canadian aviation company Cargo Jet, who in exchange for the jet, have their branding printed in a corner of the exterior of the plane.

The plane has taken him all over the world and has played a big part in his world tours, with fans spotting it in international airports and taking pictures of the unique plane.

Drake's Plane. Picture: Alamy

Air Drake is wrapped in a distinguishable sky-blue cloud pattern actually designed by the iconic designer Virgil Abloh, taking the late stylist’s designs to the skies.

The name ‘Air Drake’ is printed on the side, as well as the phrase ‘Chances are she's on board’ printed on the bottom of the plane so people can read that from the ground and now the 6 God is airborne.

But what does the inside look like?

What does the inside of Drake’s plane look like?

'Air Drake' via @champgnepapi. Picture: Instagram via @champagnepapi

Despite the rapper having had the plane for over 6 years, he has never posted an official look at the classy interior of the plane, giving fans glimpses here and there, keeping it somewhat under wraps.

He has shared snaps of himself within the plane giving fans a snippet, as well as uploading a virtual visualisation of the plane, on his website where he sells some ‘Air Drake merch’.

The merchandise shows just how recognisable the aircraft has become, one of the items from the collection being sold for $3,515 (£2,588), and it’s now sold out!

Some guests to the plane have shared an exclusive look at the interior though their posts depict the luxurious feel to the jet, a hotel-style double bed, gold-plated trimmings, and leather reclined seats.

The jet surprisingly has a 70s feel to it, with mauve and purple carpets elevating the plane to one of glamour, but he's recently upgraded even further to a sleek modern interior.

You can imagine the scenes and parties the interior has seen, with Drake flying him and his entourage to the most exciting of places!

Drake shows off his personalised jet

Essa é a visão interna do Boeing-767 pessoal de Drake, mais conhecido por “AIR DRAKE” ✈️



https://t.co/QrZsGaZxBm — Drake Brasil | Mídias (@DBRcontent) June 14, 2021

How much is ‘Air Drake’ Drake’s private jet worth?

Air Drake is a Boeing 767, originally built in 1996, with the plane alone worth over $185 million (£136 million)!

Although, let’s bear in mind he was gifted the plane, so his pockets don’t hurt from that alone, but the refurbishments are a different story!

Air Drake. Picture: Alamy

The design of the plane alone is said to have cost the ‘Nokia’ rapper over $100 million (£73.6 million), which does show in the expensive feel to the jet.

However, this legendary rapper is said to have a net worth of upwards of $250 million (£184 million), so this plane is barely a dent in that.So, if you spot this jet anywhere near you, just know Drizzy is close by!