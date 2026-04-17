What is Drake’s net worth in 2026?

What is Drake’s net worth in 2026? Picture: Getty Images

Drake has been gearing up for his ‘Iceman’ release date, with fans hoping for a 2026 world tour. But following his success with legendary tracks like ‘One Dance’ and ‘Take Care’, how much is he worth? From concert ticket sales to tours, here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake has been teasing fans with his ‘Iceman’ album, with talks of a supposed 2026 world tour, but as one of the most successful rappers of this generation, with side hustles like Euphoria and Dave’s Hot Chicken, what is Drake’s net worth?

The Canadian rapper has been a staple of the hip-hop industry for almost two decades, with his music being some of the highest-charting music ever.

The 39-year-old isn’t just a G.OA.T. in the music scene, though, with several side-hustles, as well as starting his career as an actor on Degrassi.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

Drake is also an investor and owner in many companies, including OVO, Stake, and Dave’s Hot Chicken.

But how much is he really worth?

How much is Drake’s net worth in 2026?

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

Alongside his music releases and business ventures, he is one of the highest-profit tour artists in the world, and is officially the rapper with the most-ever record sales, if including streams.

On his most recent tour, Some Sexy Shows, he sold over 6.2 million tickets worldwide.

He is also the most-streamed artist in Spotify history.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

As of 2026, he is said to be worth $400 million (£249.5 million).

However, with an impending album release and a tour sure to follow, this will boost his net worth even higher.