Drake ‘National Treasure’ lyrics: Inside the ‘leaked’ Iceman song
17 September 2025, 17:52
Drake has sadly had a track leaked off of his upcoming album ‘Iceman’ featuring Pressa, whilst the star was not happy about the leak, the fans are loving it. So here are the full lyrics for the unreleased track.
Listen to this article
Drake had a track leaked from his highly anticipated album ‘ICEMAN’, on social media, and he wasn’t happy with the news.On September 13th, a track titled ‘National Treasure’ was posted by live streamers, BagWork.
The rapper called up famous streamer Adin Ross to air his frustrations on the matter, but luckily for fans, a better quality version of the track has been released.
‘National Treasure’ is the instrumental he played at the outro of his Iceman episode 2 stream that had the fans screaming for more, and despite how it arrived, it is here.
Featuring fellow Canadian rapper, Pressa, fans are calling for the 6 God to drop the track officially.
However, it is now undetermined if the track will make it onto ‘Iceman’.So, what is the song about?Here are the full lyrics.
Full lyrics to Drake’s Iceman ‘leaked’ track, ‘National Treasure’
[Intro: Drake]
Yeah
For the city'dem
Yeah
They gotta light the tower up for this
Yeah
Okay
[Verse 1: Drake]
Out in the 6ix, I'm a national treasure
The n****s that back me gon' back me forever
R.I.P. Kobe but y'all n****s brokie
That's probably why y'all be shackin' together
Like Capo and Lita got habits together
Like couples vacation, they packin' together
Like rushin' to finish, they'll slap it together
The charges like COVID, they'll catch it together
They hate me so much, it's a sickеning thing
They must've heard wrong on thе call
I sent 'em a sack 'cause I wanted you shipped to the king
When you was apart of the team
We used to be plannin' our Mexico trip in the spring
We must've been dealin' the spur of the moment
Kawhi did we think you could get us a ring
They braggin' 'bout how you went home
The f**k are they on?
Crodie, we threw you away
G Pops sent us a real one from Diego
And next thing you knew, he was doing parades
Fuck all you p*****s man, who could relate
Might just go take me a walk by the sea
They diss on the boy 'til they blue in the face
I put all the faces that's blue in the safe
Really can't find me the words
You n****s is birds
I wish that I knew what to say
Pull to your block, I don't see your face
Your first time back since back in the day
First time lit since back in the day
We needed that chip since back in the day
My mind on my money, I'm racking my brain
And none of you p*****s is acting the same[Pre Chorus: Drake]
None of you p*****s is acting the same
None of you p*****s is acting the same
My mind on my money, I'm racking my brain
F**k n****s is famous and still want some fame
Hit up my phone and they tryna explain
[Chorus: Drake]
This one I'm not tryna fix
This one I'm not tryna fix, ayy
[Verse 2: Pressa & Drake]
Don't stick around in the 6ix
Don't stick around in the 6ix
Can't believe n****s is gwanin' like this
I'm in the 'Woods with the m*********n' sticks
I'm a nature boy just like Ric
Press Machine, I put the brick in the whip
We runnin' the place but it's hard to admit
And she fell in love when she came to the Finch
Disrespect 6ix, how dare men
Since the last loss, I don't care about man
I'm tempted n***a, I don't spare man
Me and 35 beef bare men
F**k them, broad day lights in Dundas Square man
Warya sent me the prayer hands
Wass Gang, n***a, I'm the m********n' chairman
Came from the Jane, I'll never leave there, man (Woah)
Came to the block and it look like Iraq
Live in the field and we under attack
Hoods that we beef with, I aim this and walk away
Why do you think that I walk with my strap?
We came out boomin', yeah, right out the trap
The boy is a crodie, the biggest Wlatt
Uh, he is the biggest Wlatt
BFR Records, they know about that
Bunso is hidin' his face in the mask
If we out in—, then he do the math
Don't stick around in the 6ix too long
Don't stick around because we let it clap[Chorus: Drake]
This one I'm not tryna fix
This one I'm not tryna fix, ayy
[Outro: Drake]
Daddy is home, papa's around
This for my n****s that's hopping around
Used to show love, who's stopping it now
National treasure, impressed by whatever
My name is not one to be tossing around
Yeah, tossing around my n****a is tripping
I'm talking them down, like woah
Okay, Okay, Okay
The scene
6ix God back on the scene
Yeah
DRAKE - NATIONAL TREASURE