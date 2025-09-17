Drake ‘National Treasure’ lyrics: Inside the ‘leaked’ Iceman song

Drake ‘National Treasure’ lyrics: Inside the ‘leaked’ Iceman song. Picture: Alamy

Drake has sadly had a track leaked off of his upcoming album ‘Iceman’ featuring Pressa, whilst the star was not happy about the leak, the fans are loving it. So here are the full lyrics for the unreleased track.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake had a track leaked from his highly anticipated album ‘ICEMAN’, on social media, and he wasn’t happy with the news.On September 13th, a track titled ‘National Treasure’ was posted by live streamers, BagWork.

The rapper called up famous streamer Adin Ross to air his frustrations on the matter, but luckily for fans, a better quality version of the track has been released.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

‘National Treasure’ is the instrumental he played at the outro of his Iceman episode 2 stream that had the fans screaming for more, and despite how it arrived, it is here.

Featuring fellow Canadian rapper, Pressa, fans are calling for the 6 God to drop the track officially.

However, it is now undetermined if the track will make it onto ‘Iceman’.So, what is the song about?Here are the full lyrics.

Full lyrics to Drake’s Iceman ‘leaked’ track, ‘National Treasure’

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

[Intro: Drake]

Yeah

For the city'dem

Yeah

They gotta light the tower up for this

Yeah

Okay

[Verse 1: Drake]

Out in the 6ix, I'm a national treasure

The n****s that back me gon' back me forever

R.I.P. Kobe but y'all n****s brokie

That's probably why y'all be shackin' together

Like Capo and Lita got habits together

Like couples vacation, they packin' together

Like rushin' to finish, they'll slap it together

The charges like COVID, they'll catch it together

They hate me so much, it's a sickеning thing

They must've heard wrong on thе call

I sent 'em a sack 'cause I wanted you shipped to the king

When you was apart of the team

We used to be plannin' our Mexico trip in the spring

We must've been dealin' the spur of the moment

Kawhi did we think you could get us a ring

They braggin' 'bout how you went home

The f**k are they on?

Crodie, we threw you away

G Pops sent us a real one from Diego

And next thing you knew, he was doing parades

Fuck all you p*****s man, who could relate

Might just go take me a walk by the sea

They diss on the boy 'til they blue in the face

I put all the faces that's blue in the safe

Really can't find me the words

You n****s is birds

I wish that I knew what to say

Pull to your block, I don't see your face

Your first time back since back in the day

First time lit since back in the day

We needed that chip since back in the day

My mind on my money, I'm racking my brain

And none of you p*****s is acting the same[Pre Chorus: Drake]

None of you p*****s is acting the same

None of you p*****s is acting the same

My mind on my money, I'm racking my brain

F**k n****s is famous and still want some fame

Hit up my phone and they tryna explain

[Chorus: Drake]

This one I'm not tryna fix

This one I'm not tryna fix, ayy

[Verse 2: Pressa & Drake]

Don't stick around in the 6ix

Don't stick around in the 6ix

Can't believe n****s is gwanin' like this

I'm in the 'Woods with the m*********n' sticks

I'm a nature boy just like Ric

Press Machine, I put the brick in the whip

We runnin' the place but it's hard to admit

And she fell in love when she came to the Finch

Disrespect 6ix, how dare men

Since the last loss, I don't care about man

I'm tempted n***a, I don't spare man

Me and 35 beef bare men

F**k them, broad day lights in Dundas Square man

Warya sent me the prayer hands

Wass Gang, n***a, I'm the m********n' chairman

Came from the Jane, I'll never leave there, man (Woah)

Came to the block and it look like Iraq

Live in the field and we under attack

Hoods that we beef with, I aim this and walk away

Why do you think that I walk with my strap?

We came out boomin', yeah, right out the trap

The boy is a crodie, the biggest Wlatt

Uh, he is the biggest Wlatt

BFR Records, they know about that

Bunso is hidin' his face in the mask

If we out in—, then he do the math

Don't stick around in the 6ix too long

Don't stick around because we let it clap[Chorus: Drake]

This one I'm not tryna fix

This one I'm not tryna fix, ayy

[Outro: Drake]

Daddy is home, papa's around

This for my n****s that's hopping around

Used to show love, who's stopping it now

National treasure, impressed by whatever

My name is not one to be tossing around

Yeah, tossing around my n****a is tripping

I'm talking them down, like woah

Okay, Okay, Okay

The scene

6ix God back on the scene

Yeah