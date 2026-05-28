Is Drake really wearing Michael Jackson's glove on 'Iceman'? & How much did he pay?

28 May 2026, 17:42

Is Drake really wearing Michael Jackson's glove on 'Iceman'? & How much did he pay?
Is Drake really wearing Michael Jackson's glove on 'Iceman'? & How much did he pay? Picture: Getty Images

Drake has dropped his new album ‘Iceman’, his first album since his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Songs ‘Shabang’ and ‘National Treasure’ have smashed Michael Jackson’s Billboard record. But is he really wearing Michel Jackson’s glove on the ‘Iceman’ cover? & How much did Drake pay?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake returned with his new album ‘Iceman’, featuring songs ‘Shabang’ and ‘National Treasure’ as well as a further 2 albums, which have landed him a record-breaking number of charting songs, beating Michael Jackson’s previous record – but how much did Drake pay for the Michael Jackson glove he wears on the cover?

The Toronto G.O.A.T. shocked all fans when he dropped three albums on the same day after previously teasing just ‘Iceman’.

The 39-year-old is considered to be one of the greatest rappers of this generation, and his recent Billboard record supports that.

Drake
Drake. Picture: Getty Images

Drake officially now has the most Billboard No.1s ever, beating Michael Jackson’s previous record of 13 hits, with his latest No. 1, ‘Janice STFU’.

The ‘In My Feelings’ rapper has admired the King of Pop for some time, buying one of the singer's infamous crystal white gloves at auction back in 2023.

He appears on the cover of ‘Iceman’ wearing the glove, as well as a friendship bracelet with the album’s title.

'Iceman' cover & Michael Jackson
'Iceman' cover & Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty Images & Album artwork

While some reports have suggested the glove is a fake, it appears to be real.

Back in 2023, a number of the ‘Beat It’ singer's memorabilia went on sale, and Drizzy was thought to have purchased the Swaowski-covered glove for $123,000 (£91,500).

Some reports even suggest the ‘God’s Plan’ artist even purchased a pair of worn underwear in the same auction.

When the glove appeared on the ‘Iceman’ cover, fans questioned its authenticity.

Drake
Drake. Picture: Getty Images

From a previous Instagram post, it has become clear he has owned the glove for some time.

In the post in 2023, Drake can be seen holding a martini glass with the glove, and in another picture, a Michael Jackson signature can be seen on the palm.

That being said, Michael Jackson owned several versions of the gloves, believed to be in the region of 15-20.

So, whilst the haters try and wrap their heads around the rapper owning such an iconic piece, Drake is carrying on MJ's legacy in his own way.

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