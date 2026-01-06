Drake’s manager responds to rumours that he’s married

Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Drake was rumoured to be engaged to Georgia Montour after reports of a proposal. With other fans asking if Drake is married to his baby mum Sophie Brussaux. But now his own manager has settled the rumour. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake, who is gearing up for his upcoming ‘Iceman’ release date, is facing rumours of marriage after reports of a supposed engagement to his supposed boo, Georgia Montour - but is it true?

The 6 God is known for his lavish life as well as keeping his dating life, surprisingly, very private, with him being pictured with very few of his ex-girlfriends.

However, recent reports have suggested he has been dating Canadian Georgia for a supposedly lengthy time, with the fresh news of engagement.

Picture: Getty and Instagram

The rumour first started from the social media account Deuxmoi, which shared an anonymous ‘tip’ that the rapper was spotted in the Bahamas and claimed that Ludacris was performing at his supposed engagement.

The Internet went crazy, trying to find out any information about the mysterious daughter of the affluent Montour family.

However, the rumours were swiftly put to bed after a follow-up post from the same social account, which said: “Can confirm that Drake and his boo are not engaged but Luda performed at her family’s annual Christmas party.”

It is this post that got a reaction out of Drake’s close colleague and Chief Brand Officer, Matte Babel.

Matte commented under the rumour-clear-up with a laughing emoji, seemingly finding the allegation hilarious.

So, his fans can rest assured that ‘Nokia’ rapper is not tied off just yet!

The rapper is thought to be dropping his highly-anticipated ninth studio album very soon with recent teases.

Picture: Alamy

