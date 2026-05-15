Drake’s ‘Make Them Cry’ lyrics and meaning from new album ‘Iceman’

Drake’s ‘Make Them Cry’ lyrics and meaning from new album ‘Iceman’. Picture: Getty Images & Album artwork

Drake shocked everyone by dropping not just his new album ‘Iceman’, but two others, including ‘Maid of Honour’ and ‘Habibti’. ‘Make Them Cry’ opens the project and sets the scene, but what does he say? Here are the full lyrics.

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Drake’s ‘Iceman’ finally released with a surprise drop of three albums, including new albums ‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour’, including a linkup between Drake and Future, as well as disses to Kendrick Lamar, Lebron James, and DJ Khaled – but what are the lyrics to Drake ‘Make Them Cry’?

The 6 God had fans waiting for months in anticipation for his album ‘Iceman’, which is his first solo project following his fallout with Kendrick Lamar, so he has a lot to get off his chest.

After almost two years of promo, it has finally dropped, and the fans are overjoyed with the sudden surge of Drake music, all three albums set to compete with each other on the charts in an industry first.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

In the opening track of the ‘Iceman’ album, ‘Make Them Cry,’ Drake introduces the overarching themes of betrayal and feeling isolated.

It is a slower reflective track and sets the scene for what is to come.

Here are the full lyrics

Full lyrics & meaning to Drake ‘Make Them Cry’ from ‘Iceman’

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

[Intro]

Yeah

Ice

Yeah

[Verse]

I'm an only child, no one could've made another

I have to father my mother and treat my son's grandfather like my older brother

The skies are grey in Toronto, they not a golden color

I'm feeling like BTS 'cause it took the whole career for me to be so discovered

I know for sure that my parents, they look at me and see an overcomer

I'm looking back at them and these days, I see an older couple

I see my only uncle lookin' like that s**t that I ain't ownin' up to

And if he said the way he really felt, I'd probably see his side because I'm old enough to

I'm looking at all my n****s, they say, "Bro, we love you"

But all my words really the s**t that they be goin' up to

Feel like 40 won't even listen to my words when he knows I'm in a load of trouble

I'm in the cut just loadin' rebuttals

And I got a bunch of hits on my hand, see the swollen knuckles?

I try to tell him it's working out for me now, he say, "Then show your muscles

Prove to me that you're still as strong when it's only us two

They know you thorough with bread, but there's some s**t you gotta pony up to"

Basically he's sayin' I got growin' up to do, I gotta dig deep

I really hate those two words, they never bring peace

I'm at the Bulgari in Turkey with my b***h and we ain't come here for no big teeth, nah

I came here to turn a new leaf and maybe finally get some sleep

But all I can think about is the mountain to climb and the conversations surrounding my music like they're Twin Peak

With Dot back in 2024 was a big piece

So it's like, this s**t is me, but it isn't me

Y'all keep on asking me what it did to me, that's what it did to me

When I dig deep, they say dig deeper

Tell us how it felt to meet the grim reaper

This album better have some big features

Well, sorry to burst your bubble, but I'm all alone for my mental

And I've been tryna end so many people, I almost forgot the intro

Been so sure of my words that I haven't used a pencil

Been so paranoid that nothing in this world seems coincidental

Yeah

Our brother sold his chain the other day and said that someone snatched it

I'm still processing that s**t, it got me so distracted

I think he's so desperate and our life is goin' fantastic

He don't have the heart to come and tell us he pawned it for cash

Even his baby mama been sayin' he been movin' backwards

To me, he sold the only thing that has ever mattered

I could never forgive such a nefarious action

I'm still healin' my own traumas, I've barely adapted

This new toxic s**it I'm dropping is gon' spin 'til I'm radioactive, yeah

I really make the roughest days in life look very relaxing

I don't do psychedelics because I'm too scared of unpacking

Sometimes I only see myself in my therapist glasses

But I'm not taking it serious 'cause she's very attractive

I know it's a heavy-a** decision to bury the hatchet

It'll take more than six pallbearers to carry that casket

I put the "man" in "manipulation" when I pay your rent and that is an obligation to our attachment

Then I sprinkle in a little Mercedes and fashion

If that's not enough for you, well, baby, go back then

You f****n' dude at the spot that I got for you, Jesus

You gave him reason to speak on my name, that's some weak s**t

They textin' proof to my phone and my heart is in pieces

You keepin' your options open, for real, that's some me s**t

Sis, you gotta be kiddin' like nephews and nieces

I keep on rescuin' leeches, I can't believe it, I really can't believe it

I can't believe it, yeah

Too many wire transfers bound to have a good girl's morals tangled

The rent-free penthouse and the Van Cleef floral bangles

And plenty more examples that had you goin' Dora the Explorer outside

While I turned a blind eye 'cause it's more than painful, yeah

I think I also put the "man" in "manifestation"

Either I'm too numb to this s**t or the city is changin'

I bump into people and they act like we literally strangers

Random intrusive thought, but what happened to Taz's Angels?

So many people that's not around from that generation

N****s wanna talk about a battle, I'm battlin' patience

N***a, I battle frustration

I'm 'bout to turn forty, dog, I'm battlin' agin'

I'm battlin' the fact that the album ain't even drop and already they asses complainin'

F**k it, I'll battle the label

F**k it, I'll battle the majors, I'll battle the stations 'til my ass is back in rotation

Shout out to the real fans that knew what I had in the basement

Shout out to the fake fans, I thought we had an arrangement

How many times have you tried to tell me I had a replacement?

How many times are you 'bout to ask if I had a vacation?

How many artists I've had to witness do bad imitations?

Ni****s want me all bent out of shape, rattled, and shaken

My dad got cancer right now, we battlin' stages

Trust me when I say there's plenty things that I'd rather be facin'

For real

And this time, ask me to dig deeper, I'll gladly explain it

[Outro]

Yeah

Ice