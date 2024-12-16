Drake gifts female winner of viral lookalike contest $10,000

16 December 2024, 13:58

Drake gifts female winner of viral lookalike contest $10,000
Drake gifts female winner of viral lookalike contest $10,000. Picture: Getty

Drake has given the winner of his own viral lookalike contest $10,000 in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Lookalike competitions amongst famous faces have been going viral for a few weeks now, and rapper Drake is no exception.

The Canadian-born rapper gifted the winner of a Drake lookalike contest a whopping $10,000 in his honour after finding out about the event via social media.

The winner of the Drake lookalike contest was a woman named Makayla Chambers who showed up to the event in two pigtails and a fake beard.

Drake hilariously reacted to his unofficial lookalike contest, organised by a bakery in Toronto.

The 38-year-old got in touch with them on social media, and added a huge $10,000 to the main prize consisting of alcohol and cigars.

In the end, the winner, a 21-year-old, was triumphant after she received the loudest cheers, saying "It feels great. It feels like I made it," to the Toronto Star.

The winner said her look set her apart from the competition: “It’s different than everybody else’s, that’s why I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll have it’!”

Despite Drake not showing up to the event, a group of around 20 Drake lookalike's catwalked down the floor and even spoken in their best Drake-style voice.

He also reshared multiple clips from the event on his Instagram stories, which have since expired.

