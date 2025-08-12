Is Drake going on an Iceman tour in 2025?

Is Drake going on an Iceman tour in 2025? Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Drake is back with his latest project, ‘Iceman’, with tracks ‘What Did I Miss?’ and ‘Which One?’ dominating the charts. Now that his ‘Some Special Shows for EU’ tour is coming to a close, he has now teased yet another tour in 2025. Here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake appears to trail tour

Drake has been treating his fans nicely this year, from his Wireless takeover, to his ‘Some Special Shows’ for the UK and Europe, and now he has teased a brand-new 2025 tour in theme with his upcoming ‘Iceman’ album.

‘Iceman’ is the highly anticipated album expected to drop by the end of the year, with him dropping ‘What Did I Miss?’ and ‘Which One?’ in summer 2025.

With the rapper dropping more and more hints every day, the latest teaser suggested a whole tour with the project, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

So, here are all the details.

Drake. Picture: Alamy

Is Drake doing an ‘Iceman’ tour in 2025?

On a post to his Instagram, the artist shared a visualiser featuring videos from his most recent tour in the UK and Europe, integrated with images of iced-out jewellery, one of the pieces embellished with the name ‘Iceman’.

The video is overlaid with his most successful drop from ‘Iceman’ so far, ‘What Did I Miss?’.

Sharing with his 142 million Instagram followers, he captions the post, ‘Coming to a City near you’.

This has sent fans into an excited spiral.

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR on 'Some Special Songs 4 UK' tour. Picture: Getty Images

One fan commented: “Drakeeeeeee!? Are you coming to the US!?!?!!!!!!! 🥶😭😭😭😭😭”

Another commented: “Dropping whatever for these tickets!!!!!!!!”

The American fanbase is clearly feeling left out, as they haven’t had a Drake tour since early 2024, and the UK has been spoiled with the 6-God this year!

So, it does seem that a tour could be on the horizon, and potentially a world tour if ‘Iceman’ is received as well as it is predicted to.

However, fans should first expect the release of the album, which seems closer than ever after this announcement, and the tour should follow!