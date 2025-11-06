Drake's latest 'Iceman' clue has fans guessing release date

Drake's latest 'Iceman' clue has fans guessing release date.

Drake has been teasing his new album ‘Iceman’ for a long time, with the release date nearing. But when will it be released? And what has Drake said? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake has been building up anticipation surrounding his upcoming album ‘Iceman' for months now, with fans believing the release date is sooner than ever!

The album is set to tackle his recent infamous beef with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, in his first release since the drama.

He has been letting fans in a brand-new way via his Iceman livestreams, where he has dropped his tracks ‘What Did I Miss’, ‘Dog House’, ‘Which One’, and ‘Somebody Who Loves Me Pt. 2’, but there hasn’t been a new episode since September.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

But now, the rapper has given possibly his biggest suggestion yet surrounding the release date, liking a fan’s Instagram post.

The post was a meme concerning the long wait for the album, poking fun at the unbearable anticipation.

It featured a picture of somebody behind a fire, seeming uninterested, with the caption ‘Me waiting for Iceman’.

Drizzy liked the post, clearly finding it amusing, but some fans are taking this as a clue that Iceman is near.

It was initially thought the album would be dropping either on his birthday, October 24th, or October 31st; however, there has been radio silence from the Toronto rapper.

It is suspected the album has been delayed following his unsuccessful UMG lawsuit, but this rumour has not been confirmed.

One fan commented: “We need it before the end of the month.”

Another said: “We are all waiting @Drake for Iceman!!!”