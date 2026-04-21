Drake’s ‘Iceman’ ice block: Where is it & what does it reveal?

Drake’s ‘Iceman’ ice block: Where is it & what does it reveal? Picture: Getty Images & Instagram

Drake's new album ‘Iceman’s release date has finally been revealed…sort of. With a brand-new ice-block appearing on his Instagram overnight, fans are flocking to the sculpture, but why? Where is the Drake Ice block? & What is inside? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake is finally back with another ‘Iceman’ update, but this time, instead of a tease, it is the release date of the new album, but the catch is, it is buried inside an ice block – but where is it?

On April 20th, after almost 2 years of building anticipation, the Canadian rapper took to socials to share mystery coordinates of a secret location.

He captioned the post: “Release date inside.”

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

This came just days after he was spotted filming at the same location, with it becoming clear the production of ‘Iceman’ was coming to an end.

The site where the ice block sits is in the heart of the Canadian capital, Toronto.

It is on 81 Bond Street in downtown Toronto, showing his love for his city once again.

Fans could be seen mounting the high sculpture and hacking away at the ice with pick-axes and blow torches in hundreds of viral videos.

Drake at 'Ice Block'. Picture: Instagram via @champagnepapi

Chaos has ensued after fans' desperation to get some new music out of Drizzy, in what is set to be his first solo album since his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake has amped up the rollout just days after speculative reports suggested the album’s delay had to do with an impending Kendrick album, as well.

However, with the latest move, the 39-year-old seems to be putting those rumours to bed.

Drake fans are using flamethrowers and pickaxes to melt the Iceman structure faster 😭🎥 pic.twitter.com/DHPPlLxOwb — Daily Noud (@DailyNoud) April 20, 2026

While it is confirmed that the release date is on the mysterious plaque inside, fans are hoping for more.

It seems likely that perhaps other details, including the album cover, tracklist, and features, could also be hidden.

Although this is just hopeful thoughts, with recent posts from both Young Thug and Future, the speculation is beginning on who is collaborating with the 6God on ‘Iceman’.