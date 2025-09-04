Drake Iceman episodes: How to watch & release schedule

Drake is heating up the album promotion for his upcoming album ‘ICEMAN’, with episode 3 dropping tonight. Now is a better time than ever to get involved. So, how do you watch the episodes? And when are they coming out? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake is closer than ever to dropping his newest project ‘ICEMAN’, with the track ‘Who Did It?’ predicted to be released in the newest episode 3 livestream.

The rapper has been teasing fans for a long time surrounding the title and theme of the album, and has only recently started to drop singles in a very modern and unusual way.

For his already released tracks, ‘Which One?’ and ‘What Did I Miss?’, he released two, almost hour-long livestream episodes, which teased upcoming releases, as well as adding to the visuals of the project.

Drake. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Nokia’ rapper is currently on his ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK/Europe’ tour and the livestreams have followed him along on his stops.

With the next episode set to drop tonight on the 4th of September – how do you watch? And when will it be released?

How to watch Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ episode 3 livestream

Iceman Ep 3. Picture: Instagram via @champagnepapi

Drake continues to build the hype around the exciting album with his latest livestream.

He announced to his 142 million followers on the 3rd of September that the next episode was on the horizon, being released on the 4th of September.

The episode is expected to drop according to the prior schedule of 9 pm EST.

You can turn your notifications on to make sure you don’t miss it, just in case the G.O.A.T decides to shake things up a bit.

You can access his YouTube here.

How to watch Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ episode 2 livestream

Drake and Central Cee. Picture: Getty Images

The second episode featured the rapper waltzing around the streets of Manchester, whilst he was on his ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’ tour.

Central Cee made a cameo appearance in a flat cap and tweed suit, representing the British, to help drop their track ‘Which One?’.

The episode was forty minutes long, featuring various cameras set-up in multiple locations.

There was also some more clues and teases, with an instrumental of an unreleased track featured at the end.

You can watch the full episode below.

ICEMAN EPISODE 2

How to watch Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ episode 1 livestream

The first ever livestream set the tone for what was to come, announcing the project and confirming that all the clues did indeed point to the name ‘ICEMAN’.

This episode was in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, and really focused in on the ice theme of the album, opening up in an ice factory.

Drake 'ICEMAN' ep 1. Picture: YouTube

‘What Did I Miss?’ was the first drop of the album in this episode, and the music video was actually cut from the stream.

The ‘Started From The Bottom’ rapper drove around the city in an ‘Iceman’ truck, even bumping into fans along the way.

You can watch it below.

So, as the rapper keeps on drip-feeding us his tracks and visuals, we will be sitting patiently waiting for the latest drops, so make sure to check back here for all your updates!