Drake’s ‘Iceman’ album: When & what time it’s dropping

22 April 2026, 17:19

Drake’s ‘Iceman’ album: When & what time it’s dropping
Drake’s ‘Iceman’ album: When & what time it’s dropping. Picture: Getty Images

Drake has just announced the release date for his new album ‘Iceman’, after the chaotic ‘ice block’ installation in Toronto. Drake’s ‘Iceman’ is set to drop soon, but what time and when? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Drake’s new album, ‘Iceman’, is almost here, with the release date being uncovered by a fan who found it in the ‘ice block’ installation in Toronto, as fans hope for a 2026 world tour. When is the alum dropping? And what time?

Drizzy’s album promo is next to none, taking rollout’s very seriously, ‘Iceman’ in particular being his most elaborate plan to date.

First teasing the album in August 2024, it has taken almost 2 years for fans to get a release date for new music.

Drake
Drake. Picture: Alamy

It has been since 2023, before his feud with Kendrick Lamar, that the Canadian rapper has released a solo project, and the fans are hungry!

Doing a unique experience to unveil the release date, Drake built an ‘ice block’ in the heart of Toronto, made up of hundreds of ice blocks, with a secret package hidden deep inside.

Streamer, Kishka, found the package on April 21st, using a drone and a pickaxe to locate the secret date.

So what is it?

Here are all the details.

What is the release date and time for Drake’s new ‘Iceman’ album?

Drake is always a man who favours being elaborate, and the ‘ice block’ was just a taste of what is sure to accompany the highly anticipated new album.

Drake
Drake. Picture: Instagram via @champagnepapi

Inside the secret package found by a fan, there was a book that featured not just the release date but also visuals and teasers of collaborations.

The release date has been confirmed as May 15th.

It is presumed that the album will be available to buy and stream from 12:00 am.

However, the timing has not yet been confirmed, and as we have learned, you should always expect the unexpected from Drake.

Drake 'Iceman' release
Drake 'Iceman' release. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @champagnepapi

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

How much Cardi B earned from ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour

How much Cardi B earned from ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour

Rihanna children: The names and ages of her kids with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna: How many kids she has, their names & ages

Cardi B’s hair care brand Grow-Good: Natural hair to release date & prices

Cardi B’s hair care brand Grow-Good: Natural hair to release date & prices

Drake set to release new album 'Iceman'

Drake’s new album ‘Iceman’: Release date, tracklist & all the details

Trending

10 songs turning 30 years old in 2026: from Aaliyah to 2Pac

15 songs turning 30 years old in 2026: from Aaliyah to 2Pac

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton?

Is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton?

Eminem celebrates 18 years of sobriety

Eminem celebrates 18 years of sobriety

Rihanna shares first look at baby girl Rocki's face

Rihanna shares first look at baby girl Rocki's face

Drake’s ‘Iceman’ ice block: Where is it & what does it reveal?

Drake’s ‘Iceman’ ice block: Where is it & what does it reveal?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working