Drake ‘That’s Just How I Feel’ lyrics from upcoming ‘Iceman’ album
5 September 2025, 14:55
Drake has dropped his latest instalment of ‘Iceman’ in episode 3 of his livestream rollout, following on from the success of ‘What Did I Miss?’ and ‘Which One?’. Here are the full lyrics.
Drake is back with another drop from his upcoming album ‘Iceman’, taking to the streets of Italy in an hour-long livestream, where he dropped and teased numerous tracks from the album, including a live performance of ‘That’s Just How I Feel’.
He is currently on his ‘Some Special Shows 4 Europe’ tour, taking over the continent with his explosive performances, and has also teased a potential ‘ICEMAN’ tour, much to fans' delight.
So, to get you prepared and to keep you up to date with all the releases, here are the complete lyrics to the latest drop.
Full lyrics of ‘That’s Just How I Feel’ by Drake from ‘Iceman’
[Part I]
[Intro]
[?] to
How can I forget you [?]
[?] (Yeah)
[?]
[?]
[Verse]
Look, beats like will make feel like my soul's free
They pay me to speak from the heart, they think that my soul's free
All of them summers is slappers, baby, you owe me
For real
Probably would slow me down if I carry my trophies
Maybe, when no one's around, I'll rap like the old me
I used to put chains on all of the necks of my broskis, my OGs
Yeah, and now that I remember, I took the chains and I broke free
I wonder how long I'll be at the top if they don't kill me
I wonder how long it'll take 'еm to count out two thousand million (Aha, like that?)
[Part II]
[Refrain]
That's just how I feel, yeah
That's just how I—
[Verse 1]
And I love how they talkin' away
They've been talkin' since 2008
I do tricks with the money and fame
Give it to you, then take it away
[Refrain]
That's just how I feel, yeah
That's just how I—
[Verse 2]
And I went and bought a whip for my brother
Same body, but two different colors
And I might just sell a car, get another
Small price 'cause he kept it one hundred
Yeah, yeah
Shout out to Kiki, she love me
Promise me, we don't talk about money
Big steppin' in whatever country
Eighteen years where we haven't been restin'
Five years and you rappers turned dusty
And you old n****s think you can touch me?
Whenever y'all fall off and love me, aye, yeah
Yeah
[Refrain]
Guess that's how y'all feel, yeah
Guess that's how y'all—
[Verse 3]
And I really did f**k up the summer
Not the same way I f****d up last summer
Got my wrists goin' dumber and dumber
Got my chains goin' dumber and dumber (For real, yeah)
[Chorus]
And I made me too much in a week
Must be two hundred fifty at least
Like that money just grew off a tree
Like the money just came in a legal
Yeah, what?
[Refrain]
That's just how I feel, yeah
[Part III]
[Refrain]
That's just how I feel, yeah, yeah
That's just how I—[Verse 1]
Can you come put me to sleep?
I swear Baka, without you I'm weak
'Cause the words we be sayin' are deep
But, the truth is, I'm not always free, for real
Yeah, yeah
That's just how I—
When I come back from tour this fall
When you really had saved it from me
You just text me, like, "Oui-oui-oui-oui"
We in Paris like two hundred deep, for real, yeah
Yeah
And Muhammed, she stand on my knee
Like, how long you been runnin' these streets? For real, yeah
Yeah
And my broski just bleed in his hairline and now he f****n' the same h**s as me, for real, yeah
[Refrain]
That's just how I feel, yeah
That's just how I—
[Verse 2]
And I love when they talkin' a way
They've been talkin' since 2008
I do tricks with the money and fame
Give it to you, then take it away, for real, yeah
[Refrain]
That's just how I feel, yeah
That's just how I—
[Outro]
And I went and bought a whip for my brother
Same body, but two different colors
Yeah, yeah
That's just how I feel
