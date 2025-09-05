Drake ‘That’s Just How I Feel’ lyrics from upcoming ‘Iceman’ album

Drake ‘That’s Just How I Feel’ lyrics from upcoming ‘Iceman’ album. Picture: Alamy and Twitter

Drake has dropped his latest instalment of ‘Iceman’ in episode 3 of his livestream rollout, following on from the success of ‘What Did I Miss?’ and ‘Which One?’. Here are the full lyrics.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake is back with another drop from his upcoming album ‘Iceman’, taking to the streets of Italy in an hour-long livestream, where he dropped and teased numerous tracks from the album, including a live performance of ‘That’s Just How I Feel’.

He is currently on his ‘Some Special Shows 4 Europe’ tour, taking over the continent with his explosive performances, and has also teased a potential ‘ICEMAN’ tour, much to fans' delight.

Drake. Picture: Alamy

So, to get you prepared and to keep you up to date with all the releases, here are the complete lyrics to the latest drop.

Full lyrics of ‘That’s Just How I Feel’ by Drake from ‘Iceman’

[Part I]

[Intro]

[?] to

How can I forget you [?]

[?] (Yeah)

[?]

[?]

[Verse]

Look, beats like will make feel like my soul's free

They pay me to speak from the heart, they think that my soul's free

All of them summers is slappers, baby, you owe me

For real

Probably would slow me down if I carry my trophies

Maybe, when no one's around, I'll rap like the old me

I used to put chains on all of the necks of my broskis, my OGs

Yeah, and now that I remember, I took the chains and I broke free

I wonder how long I'll be at the top if they don't kill me

I wonder how long it'll take 'еm to count out two thousand million (Aha, like that?)

[Part II]

[Refrain]

That's just how I feel, yeah

That's just how I—

[Verse 1]

And I love how they talkin' away

They've been talkin' since 2008

I do tricks with the money and fame

Give it to you, then take it away

[Refrain]

That's just how I feel, yeah

That's just how I—

[Verse 2]

And I went and bought a whip for my brother

Same body, but two different colors

And I might just sell a car, get another

Small price 'cause he kept it one hundred

Yeah, yeah

Shout out to Kiki, she love me

Promise me, we don't talk about money

Big steppin' in whatever country

Eighteen years where we haven't been restin'

Five years and you rappers turned dusty

And you old n****s think you can touch me?

Whenever y'all fall off and love me, aye, yeah

Yeah

[Refrain]

Guess that's how y'all feel, yeah

Guess that's how y'all—

[Verse 3]

And I really did f**k up the summer

Not the same way I f****d up last summer

Got my wrists goin' dumber and dumber

Got my chains goin' dumber and dumber (For real, yeah)

[Chorus]

And I made me too much in a week

Must be two hundred fifty at least

Like that money just grew off a tree

Like the money just came in a legal

Yeah, what?

[Refrain]

That's just how I feel, yeah

[Part III]

[Refrain]

That's just how I feel, yeah, yeah

That's just how I—[Verse 1]

Can you come put me to sleep?

I swear Baka, without you I'm weak

'Cause the words we be sayin' are deep

But, the truth is, I'm not always free, for real

Yeah, yeah

That's just how I—

When I come back from tour this fall

When you really had saved it from me

You just text me, like, "Oui-oui-oui-oui"

We in Paris like two hundred deep, for real, yeah

Yeah

And Muhammed, she stand on my knee

Like, how long you been runnin' these streets? For real, yeah

Yeah

And my broski just bleed in his hairline and now he f****n' the same h**s as me, for real, yeah

[Refrain]

That's just how I feel, yeah

That's just how I—

[Verse 2]

And I love when they talkin' a way

They've been talkin' since 2008

I do tricks with the money and fame

Give it to you, then take it away, for real, yeah

[Refrain]

That's just how I feel, yeah

That's just how I—

[Outro]

And I went and bought a whip for my brother

Same body, but two different colors

Yeah, yeah

That's just how I feel