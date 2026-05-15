Drake, Future & Molly Santana’s ‘Ran To Atlanta’ full lyrics & meaning from new album ‘Iceman’

Drake, Future & Molly Santana’s ‘Ran To Atlanta’ full lyrics & meaning from new album ‘Iceman’. Picture: Getty Images & Album artwork

Drake dropped three albums, ‘Iceman’, ‘Habibti,’ and ‘Maid of Honour’, with the most-talked about collab, between Future and Drake, finally coming to fruition on ‘Ran to Atlanta’. But what are they saying? What are the lyrics to Drake & Future’s ‘Ran To Atlanta’?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake surprised everyone by dropping not just ‘Iceman’ but two other new albums, ‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour’, but perhaps even more exciting is the reunion of Drake & Future on the track ‘Ran To Atlanta’ – but what are the lyrics?

Drizzy is set to take over the charts with a record-breaking drop, all three projects set to battle it out.

Fans speculated that the Atlanta rapper was going to be featured, mainly out of hope, following their fallout around the same time as the Kendrick Lamar beef.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

The pair collaborated on the joint album ‘What A Time to Be Alive’, which remains as one of the best hip-hop albums of all time.

Drake and Future join forces with singer and rapper, Molly Santana, in what is probably going to be the club anthem on ‘Iceman’.

But what do they say?

Here are the full lyrics.

Full lyrics to Drake, Future & Molly Santana’s ‘Ran To Atlanta’from new album ‘Iceman’

Drake & Future. Picture: Getty Images

[Part I]

[Verse 1: Future]

You know what I'm sayin', yeah

Freebandz turn s**t up again

Whatever it gon' take to get lil' bro out the can

Cuttin' ties with all my friends

Ho went down that road, I can't go again

F**k boy, rrt, know what I'm sayin'? Ski

Stood on that business, girl, you know what I'm sayin'? Yeah

Atlanta n***a, twin, know what I'm sayin'? Yeah

Ayy, say, twin

[Chorus: Drake]

Know what I'm sayin'?

Outsiders back to what it was, you know what I'm sayin'?

Atlanta'll tell you 'bout my run, you know what I'm sayin'?

Ask Pluto, Bank, or 21, you know what I'm sayin'?

I done put up half, what's done is done, you know what I'm sayin'?

Two cars in the back, two in the front, you know what I'm sayin'?

They so down for me, gotta punt, you understand?

Understand, understand, understand, understand, under—

[Verse 2: Drake]

Me and Hendrix back by popular demand (Yeah)

Got a three-ticket Richie on my hand (Okay)

I went St. John the Baptist on the Lam' (Uh-huh)

I went Laurie Lynn Stark on my pants (Mm)

And I'm quick to turn a hater into a fan

N****s standin' ten toes on quicksand

If they could've been, they would've been, but they can't

Embarrassment the only thing I'm gettin' secondhand (Hahaha)

It cost a lot for that Mercedes stretch sedan

She said, "Astaghfirullah," because I'm back with Taliban (Uh-huh)

Come right now, bring a friend for my friend (Uh-huh)

Come right now, bring a friend for my friend

[Chorus: Drake]

Know what I'm sayin'?

Outsiders back to what it was, you know what I'm sayin'?

Atlanta'll tell you 'bout my run, you know what I'm sayin'?

Ask Pluto, Bank, or 21, you know what I'm sayin'?

I done put up half, what's done is done, you know what I'm sayin'?

Two cars in the back, two in the front, you know what I'm sayin'?

They so down for me, gotta punt, you understand?

Understand, understand, understand, understand, under—

[Part II]

[Intro: Future & Drake]

I just f****d a milli' off on some fine s**t (What else?)

I just f****d a milli' off on some fine s**t (What else?)

I flew forty b*****s out on some fried s**t (What else?)

Ran five hundred milli' up on some burnt s**t (Yeah)

[Verse 1: Future & Drake]

Can't even tell you what day it is, I been in Turks so long, I love it here (Yeah)

Can't even tell you what day it is, I'm on so many p***s, I don't how I made it here (Yeah)

Can't even tell which d**g I'm on, soon as I say it, then n****s, they claimin' it (Yeah)

Can't even tell you what day it is, can't even tell you where b*****s be stayin' at (Yeah)

Can't even tell you what day it is, she pull it right out her purse and she play in it

N*t on the sheet, then she lay in it, bought a condo up the street and she stay in it

Bring all the freaks to France and skrrt in the Sprinter, they wanna play Molly Santana (They do)

Used to cook Hannah Montan', the way we movin' boxes, you would think we went hand-to-hand

[Verse 2: Molly Santana & Drake]

I just ran a milli' up on some slime s**t (What else?)

I just f****d they feelings up on some pride s**t (What else?)

I just f****d Chanelly up on some live s**t (What else?)

Molly Santana gon' make 'em rewind it (What else?)

Diamonds on diamonds and hammers on hammers

I'm a big shark while these hoes is piranhas (Okay)

Talkin' 'bout billions, he talkin' on camera

Think he a threat? He ain't nothin' but a runner (That's facts)

Molly Santana new Hannah Montana

Molly Santana new Hannah Montana (Yeah)

Molly Santana new Hannah Montana

Molly Santana new Hannah Montana

[Interlude: Drake]

Yeah

Iceman turnt

Iceman turnt, Iceman turnt

Iceman turnt, what else? Iceman turnt, what else?

Iceman turnt, what else? Iceman turnt

[Verse 3: Drake]

Iceman turnt

Iceman turnt like we knew that knew the tables would

Iceman back outside for the greater good

F**k you, p***y, but shout out your neighborhood, uh

I get mentioned a lot by a bunch of people that I wish I never met, ayy

We sharin' women that I already f****d at the height of my success, ayy

All you p***y boys losin' it and you need to take meds, hey

When I tell you dip 'cause it's Ice time, b***h, it ain't the fake fans, hey

Iceman turnt, what else? Iceman turnt, what else?

Iceman turnt, what else? Iceman turnt