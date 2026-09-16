Drake's 'FOMO' stream : Everything that you missed & How to watch it

Drake's 'FOMO' stream : Everything that you missed & How to watch it. Picture: Getty Images

Drake’s Fear of Missing Out stream dropped his new short film. While fans hoped for a new album and tour announcement, he dropped ‘Choosin Texas’ with Don Toliver & Ella Langley. Whilst he teased a 2027 tour, what actually happened in the FOMO livestream? & How do you watch Drake’s FOMO?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake dropped his mysterious Fear of Missing Out short film, featuring celebrity appearances, his new track with Don Toliver, ‘FOMO’, and teased a 2027 tour announcement – but what did you miss out on in the stream? & How do you watch it?

The Canadian rapper has had a busy year, dropping his first solo project since his beef with Kendrick Lamar; he delivered on the high expectations, but hasn’t stopped there.

Despite dropping the highly anticipated ‘Iceman’, with surprise drops ‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour ’ in May, he already returned with more content for the fans.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

Teasing a mysterious FOMO project in early August, with many people thinking it was another album, as he featured a CD cover with the same title.

The day prior to the stream, Drake revealed he was trying his hand in the movie world, launching a new short film.

The hour-long film is truly a one-of-a-kind project, featuring everything from new music videos, new music releases, and jewellery tours.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

So who was featured in FOMO? What songs dropped? & How do you watch it?

Here are all the details.

What happened in Drake’s FOMO livestream? Which celebrities had a cameo?

Drake drops music videos with Sexyy Red, Winnie Harlow and more

Sexyy Red has appeared in Drake's 'FOMO' for "Cheetah Print" 🐆 pic.twitter.com/zZFz6T4Onr — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 16, 2026

Since his triple album drop, Drake has already dropped 18 music videos to accompany the tracks!

During FOMO though, Drizzy added even more to the collection, for some of the songs he hadn’t provided visuals for.

Sexyy Red made an appearance for their collab ‘Cheetah Print’, which also saw the Grammy-winner do a bit of Michael Jackson-inspired choreography, which has been going viral.

Drake x Sexyy Red

“Cheetah Print” visuals via his ‘FOMO’ short film. pic.twitter.com/X3WtjBjxgH — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 16, 2026

Winnie Harlow also was the star of his ‘New Bestie’ music video and Stunna Sandy.

Alongside the celebrity cameos, songs like ‘WNBA’, ‘H*e Phase’, ‘Classic’ and ‘Q&A’ also got some new visuals.

Drake’s mum, Sandi Graham, appears in ‘True Bestie’

Drake



True Bestie pic.twitter.com/WZUvxTPylC — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) September 16, 2026

The iconic mother of Drake, Sandi, made a cameo in his ‘True Bestie’ track.

The pair share a close relationship, with the celebrity mum even showing off a tattoo she has on her wrist in honour of Drizzy’s latest drop that reads ‘Icemom’.

Drake spends $150,000 on Iron Man suit for ‘I’m Spent’ with Loe Shimmy

Drake spent $150,000 on Iron Man suits for the "I'm Spent" video with Loe Shimmy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9fd745H1WD — RapTV (@Rap) September 16, 2026

The 39-year-old’s accountant made a brief cameo in a voice recording where they can be heard asking why the rapper had spent $150,000 on just two suits.

It is revealed that the two suits he purchased were from the iconic Marvel franchise Iron Man.

The music video that he was seen filming in a fairground earlier this year features Drake and collaborator Loe Shimmy decked out in the metallic suits of Iron Man and War Machine, for their track ‘I’m Spent’ from ‘Habibti’.

Drake has a shopping spree with ‘Goth Girl’, Pinkchyu

Drake featured his goth baddie girlfriend “Pinkchyu” in his FOMO livestream and she completely transformed him into a new man 😭 pic.twitter.com/lauUoWWiwz — yoxic (@yoxics) September 16, 2026

For ‘Princess’, the Toronto-born artist brought back the familiar face of content creator Pinkchyu.

The pair had gone on a date following her winning his ’20 v 1’ YouTube show, which stirred up dating rumours between the pair.

In the video, the pair can be seen doing a shopping spree in the alternative fashion store, Hot Topic, where ‘goth girl’ kits Drizzy out in a full goth outfit to match her aesthetic.

Drake drops new songs, including ‘Choosin’ Texas’ with Don Toliver & Ella Langley

Drake previews “Choosin’ Texas” remix with Ella Langley & Don Toliver. pic.twitter.com/ngSkJoBgmb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 16, 2026

Perhaps the most exciting part of the stream was the several unreleased tracks.

The stream featured numerous unreleased tracks that are sure to be dropped in the coming months.

One of the songs seemed to feature none other than his long-term collaborator PartyNextDoor.

Don Toliver, who had brought the OVO frontman on stage at his Toronto gig earlier this year for the first live performance of ‘Iceman’, is featured on the brand-new track ‘FOMO’.

Drake & Don Toliver. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Body’ artist is also featured on the surprising collab with Drake and Country artist Ella Langley.

The pair remix the country singer’s famous ‘Choosin’ Texas’, finally getting a track with the singer who he has publicly fangirled over.

Drake shows off jewellery collection

Drake shows off his crazy watch & jewelry collection🔥 pic.twitter.com/0RdCvUfClr — Gregor Estevan (@gregor_estevan) September 16, 2026

At one point in FOMO, Drake shows off his elaborate jewellery collection, showing off just how successful he is.

The collection featured watches, rings and more.

How to watch Drake’s FOMO short film?

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

In true Drake fashion, and in the theme of the Fear of Missing Out title, the artist almost immediately private the video from his YouTube channel.

Right now it remains unclear whether it will be re-uploaded.

That being said, the stream's key bits have been clipped across socials.