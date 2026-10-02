Drake FOMO’s ‘Cold Shoulder’ ft. Yebba & Don Toliver: Full lyrics & meaning

Drake FOMO’s ‘Cold Shoulder’ ft. Yebba & Don Toliver: Full lyrics & meaning. Picture: Getty Images

Drake has just dropped some new songs that were featured on his 2026 FOMO stream. As a deluxe drop to his new album ‘Habibti’, ‘Cold Shoulder’ sees Drake team up with Don Toliver & Yebba. Here are the full lyrics.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake is back again with some new songs he previously teased in his Fear of Missing Out stream, with ‘Cold Shoulder’ featuring Yebba and Don Toliver, quickly becoming a fan favourite.

The Canadian artist doesn’t know the meaning of the word ‘rest’, consistently releasing new music and upping the bar throughout his career, and 2026 has been no different.

Dropping his highly anticipated ‘Iceman’ album back in May, alongside surprise albums ‘Maid of Honour’ and ‘Habibti’, he added even more with his recent short film.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

Alongside providing visuals to some of the old music, Drake also showed fans some new music in his FOMO short film.

He has now dropped the new music as part of a deluxe ‘Habibti’ album, and ‘Cold Shoulder’ has the fans in their feels.

Here are the full lyrics.

Full lyrics to Drake, Don Toliver & Yebba’s new song ‘Cold Shoulder’

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

[Intro: Yebba]

I'd trade my dreams for something good, come back

[Verse 1: Drake]

This s**t to us is a regular night

How much do you need to better your life?

N****s went dark, but I'm shedding some light

Broski would do anything to get him some stripes

Shawty said they pullin' up, she better be right

We missed 'em last time, but we'll get 'em tonight

Why can't you be with me every night?

Ever since you left me, I'm losin' my mind, uh

[Chorus: Drake & Yebba]

Come back (Come back)

I promise this ain't over (Fill the void)

You're givin' me the cold shoulder (The world is wrong when you're not here)

Come back, come back (Come back)

I promise this ain't over

You're givin' me the cold shoulder (I'd trade my dreams for something good, come back)

[Verse 2: Don Toliver]

Please come rock me back, please come take me home

Please come do me wrong, please come do me wrong (Do me wrong)

This a movie role, I got a doo**e rolled

You know what to do with me, love

You know what to do with me, love

On the road, I sing the same songs

Don't leave me out, don't leave me 'lone, yeah

I don't know who to put the blame on

Stop, wait, hang on

Hold on

Let's get high and say we're indicted

Let's get high and jump one way

Let's get high, go do it, baby

[Verse 3: Drake & Yebba]

Let's get high and go to Tropez

In the casa, sittin' sideways

Love you’re a**, call you pet names (Ooh, come back)

Yeah

You've been wearin' all that pride on your sleeve

I see so much pride on your face

Should've just went to the parade

Oh, I blame July for your waist, rainbow face paint

It's pink stuff in your nose

Yeah, it's pink stuff in your nose

History repeats itself, but I don't

The mouthpiece that you got on you is wide open

Say you wanna change your life, then why don't you?

[Chorus: Drake & Yebba]

Come back (Come back)

Promise this ain't over (Fill the void)

You're givin' me the cold shoulder

[Outro: Drake & Yebba]

Come back

Promise this ain't over

You're givin' me the cold shoulder

Come back

Promise this ain't over

You're givin' me the cold shoulder

(Oh-woah, oh-woah)

Oh-woah, oh-woah

Oh-woah, oh, you're givin' me the

Cold-woah, oh-woah

Oh-woah, oh, you're givin' me the

Cold-woah, oh-woah

Oh-woah, oh, you're givin' me the

Cold-woah, oh-woah— you're givin' me the

Cold-woah, oh-woah

Oh-woah, oh, you're givin' me the

Cold-woah, oh-woah

Oh-woah