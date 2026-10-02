Drake FOMO’s ‘Cold Shoulder’ ft. Yebba & Don Toliver: Full lyrics & meaning
2 October 2026, 17:06
Drake has just dropped some new songs that were featured on his 2026 FOMO stream. As a deluxe drop to his new album ‘Habibti’, ‘Cold Shoulder’ sees Drake team up with Don Toliver & Yebba. Here are the full lyrics.
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Drake is back again with some new songs he previously teased in his Fear of Missing Out stream, with ‘Cold Shoulder’ featuring Yebba and Don Toliver, quickly becoming a fan favourite.
The Canadian artist doesn’t know the meaning of the word ‘rest’, consistently releasing new music and upping the bar throughout his career, and 2026 has been no different.
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Dropping his highly anticipated ‘Iceman’ album back in May, alongside surprise albums ‘Maid of Honour’ and ‘Habibti’, he added even more with his recent short film.
Alongside providing visuals to some of the old music, Drake also showed fans some new music in his FOMO short film.
He has now dropped the new music as part of a deluxe ‘Habibti’ album, and ‘Cold Shoulder’ has the fans in their feels.
Here are the full lyrics.
Full lyrics to Drake, Don Toliver & Yebba’s new song ‘Cold Shoulder’
[Intro: Yebba]
I'd trade my dreams for something good, come back
[Verse 1: Drake]
This s**t to us is a regular night
How much do you need to better your life?
N****s went dark, but I'm shedding some light
Broski would do anything to get him some stripes
Shawty said they pullin' up, she better be right
We missed 'em last time, but we'll get 'em tonight
Why can't you be with me every night?
Ever since you left me, I'm losin' my mind, uh
[Chorus: Drake & Yebba]
Come back (Come back)
I promise this ain't over (Fill the void)
You're givin' me the cold shoulder (The world is wrong when you're not here)
Come back, come back (Come back)
I promise this ain't over
You're givin' me the cold shoulder (I'd trade my dreams for something good, come back)
[Verse 2: Don Toliver]
Please come rock me back, please come take me home
Please come do me wrong, please come do me wrong (Do me wrong)
This a movie role, I got a doo**e rolled
You know what to do with me, love
You know what to do with me, love
On the road, I sing the same songs
Don't leave me out, don't leave me 'lone, yeah
I don't know who to put the blame on
Stop, wait, hang on
Hold on
Let's get high and say we're indicted
Let's get high and jump one way
Let's get high, go do it, baby
[Verse 3: Drake & Yebba]
Let's get high and go to Tropez
In the casa, sittin' sideways
Love you’re a**, call you pet names (Ooh, come back)
Yeah
You've been wearin' all that pride on your sleeve
I see so much pride on your face
Should've just went to the parade
Oh, I blame July for your waist, rainbow face paint
It's pink stuff in your nose
Yeah, it's pink stuff in your nose
History repeats itself, but I don't
The mouthpiece that you got on you is wide open
Say you wanna change your life, then why don't you?
[Chorus: Drake & Yebba]
Come back (Come back)
Promise this ain't over (Fill the void)
You're givin' me the cold shoulder
[Outro: Drake & Yebba]
Come back
Promise this ain't over
You're givin' me the cold shoulder
Come back
Promise this ain't over
You're givin' me the cold shoulder
(Oh-woah, oh-woah)
Oh-woah, oh-woah
Oh-woah, oh, you're givin' me the
Cold-woah, oh-woah
Oh-woah, oh, you're givin' me the
Cold-woah, oh-woah
Oh-woah, oh, you're givin' me the
Cold-woah, oh-woah— you're givin' me the
Cold-woah, oh-woah
Oh-woah, oh, you're givin' me the
Cold-woah, oh-woah
Oh-woah
Drake - Cold Shoulder (Feat. Don Toliver)