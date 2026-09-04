Drake 'Fear of Missing Out': Release date, tour, or album?

Drake 'Fear of Missing Out': Release date, tour, or album? Picture: Getty Images

Drake only recently dropped his new album ‘Iceman,’ performing songs from the project for the first time on stage with Don Toliver. But he has now teased a new ‘FOMO’ project; is it a tour or a new album? Is Drake dropping a new album? Is he doing a 2026 tour?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Drake is teasing a new project, ‘FOMO’ following his latest album drop, ‘Iceman’, but fans are uncertain if the September 15th teasing date is going to be a 2026 tour announcement or a new album – so is Drake going on tour? Or is he dropping a new album?

The Toronto-born star is notorious for keeping his finger on the pulse and not letting fans rest.

While he just dropped ‘Iceman’ in May 2026, after a 2-year build-up, fans are now speculating that a new album could be dropping.

Drake. Picture: Getty Images

The teasing first began on August 12th, when he captioned an Instagram dump of old pictures of his Mum and family members, ‘FOMO 2026’.

On August 21st, Drake shared a photo of a CD case to his 140 million followers, with the cover ‘Fear of Missing Out’, which does suggest the teasing could be for a new project.

Although his initial post sparked the hopes of a new album amongst fans, it wasn’t until September 3rd that Drizzy shared that a stream would be happening on September 15th.

Drake's posts to Instagram. Picture: Instagram via @champagnepapi

This comes after he was seen filming a music video in a theme park dressed in an Iron Man suit, and after he popped out at Don Toliver's Toronto tour stop, for his first live performance of ‘Iceman’.

While it remains unclear if this could be a 2026 tour announcement for the previous drop, or a whole new project, our advice would be to expect the unexpected.

Drake is notorious for surprises, with ‘Iceman’ coming along as a trilogy with the surprise of ‘Maid of Honour’ and ‘Habibti’.

DON TOLIVER BROUGHT OUT DRAKE AT HIS SOLD-OUT TORONTO SHOW 🚨



Drake's FIRST-EVER arena performance of 'ICEMAN' tracks 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EHIhqIGgu6 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 1, 2026

The stream is set to broadcast on September 15th from 9pm EST, which is 2am in the UK.

So, make sure you lock in on the 39-year-old’s YouTube for the grand reveal.

One fan commented: “NO BRAKES. NO BRAKES. KEEP APPLYING PRESSURE. 🧊”

Another said: “ I said it once I’ll say it again, I have fomo when I’m not w drake or listening to drake 😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️bby come back.”